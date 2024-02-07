Blackburn Rovers could soon be on the hunt for a new manager amid reports that Jon Dahl Tomasson is set to leave the club.

According to Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope, Tomasson is on the verge of leaving Ewood Park after informing the players of his seemingly imminent departure.

And whilst there was conflicting reports for a while with Blackburn insisting that the Dane hasn't left, Lancashire Telegraph reporter Elliott Jackson now believes that there is a growing expectation that Tomasson won't be the club's boss when Stoke City visit on Saturday.

Tensions between Tomasson and the Blackburn hierarchy have increased in recent months after the club's budget was cut by the Venky's, and he revealed following Saturday's 2-1 defeat to QPR that he offered to leave for free in the summer..

"I told the club that it wasn't the project I signed up for. I told them that it was a different situation, not what I signed up for and I asked if they wanted to find another head coach for this project," Tomasson told the Lancashire Telegraph.

"We can terminate my contract, no problem, I don't want any money. This was in the summer, I said that to the club. It's a very difficult financial situation so that's what I said."

Rovers rejected Tomasson's offer and remained in charge, but his relationship with the board has come under strain again after he was blocked from speaking to the press prior to Saturday's game against Queens Park Rangers, and his frustration will have increased further after the loan signing of Orlando City striker Duncan McGuire fell through due to an administrative error.

In addition to the off-the-field issues, it has been a tough few months for Blackburn on the pitch, and after picking up just five points from the last 11 league games, they currently sit 18th in the table, five points clear of the relegation zone.

Tomasson's future remains up in the air, but with it seeming increasingly likely that he will depart in the near future, Rovers should consider former Birmingham City manager John Eustace as a potential replacement.

John Eustace should be under consideration for the Blackburn Rovers job

Eustace has been out of work since his shock sacking by Birmingham City in October, with the Blues making the decision to replace him with Wayne Rooney despite sitting sixth in the table at the time.

The 44-year-old had been in charge of Birmingham since July 2022, and he did a good job in his first season in charge, leading the club to a respectable 17th-placed finish.

The Blues had battled relegation for a number of years prior to Eustace's arrival, but they remained clear of danger throughout the 2022-23 season, and having worked under testing conditions at St. Andrew's prior to Tom Wagner's takeover in the summer, his experience of operating against a backdrop of ownership issues would be incredibly useful should he take charge at Ewood Park.

Birmingham made an excellent start to this season, and it was a baffling move from the club to sack Eustace and bring in a manager with a poor career win percentage in Rooney.

It proved to be a disastrous move from the Blues board, and Rooney was sacked in January after winning just two of his 15 games in charge, with the club sitting 20th in the table at the time of his departure.

The Blues' struggles after Eustace's exit prove that he was doing an outstanding job to have the club in play-off contention, and he has certainly earned another opportunity to manage in the Championship.

Style of play was one of the reasons cited by Birmingham for Eustace's dismissal, and while it is fair to say his side were not the most exciting watch, Blackburn could benefit from a more pragmatic brand of football, having conceded 55 goals so far this campaign.

Rovers could face competition for Eustace's signature, with Huddersfield Town said to be keen to speak to him as they search for Darren Moore's successor, so they must move quickly if Tomasson departs.

Eustace is a manager with a lot of potential, and he would be the ideal choice to keep Blackburn in the division and restore stability to the club after a turbulent season.