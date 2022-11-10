44-year-old on shortlist for Luton Town and Wigan Athletic managerial vacancies

Former Blackpool manager Neil Critchley is being ‘considered’ by both Luton Town and Wigan Athletic for their managerial vacancies, according to TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

The 44-year-old has recently become unemployed following a short stint as Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa, where he replaced now-QPR head coach Mick Beale.

Having departed Villa Park following Gerrard’s sacking though, Critchley is out of work and is wanted yet again in the Championship after the job he did with the Seasiders.

In his first full season as Blackpool boss, Critchley led them to the League One play-off final, which they defeated Lincoln City in to secure a place in the Championship once again.

Blackpool finished in a respectable 16th position under Critchley’s watch in 2021-22, but he left them suddenly over the summer to become Gerrard’s assistant.

It could be a quick return to the second tier though as a manager as both Luton and Wigan are eyeing him up for jobs.

The Hatters are looking for Nathan Jones’s replacement following his departure to Premier League Southampton, whilst the Latics, who have spiralled into the relegation zone following a poor run of form, parted company with Leam Richardson on Thursday morning.

The Verdict

Critchley isn’t that experienced in terms of senior management, with just two whole campaigns under his belt, but his coaching credentials cannot be knocked in the slightest.

He is one of few people to complete UEFA’s elite badge coaching course, so he has the qualities on paper, and he spent a number of years helping to bring through some top youngsters at Liverpool.

Blackpool perhaps overachieved last season with the smallest budget in the division, which shows how solid of a job Critchley did, so it is no surprise that he is wanted.

If it was between Luton and Wigan though, there is one obvious team that has the foundations to be in the play-off mix and that is the Hatters, but location-wise the Latics would appeal more, yet they do not seem that well-equipped compared to most in the division.