44-year-old on QPR shortlist to replace Michael Beale as Rangers move nears

Whilst it hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, QPR head coach Michael Beale is set to become the new head coach at Scottish giants Rangers, returning to a club where he spent over three years as an assistant manager.

The rumours have persisted all week and now Beale is in Glasgow to finalise his return to Scotland, having spent less than six months as the boss of the Hoops in the Championship.

The hierarchy at Loftus Road have been resigned to losing the 42-year-old to the Gers and have been pressing on with their search for a replacement already, with one needed quickly as Beale is set to take three first-team coaches with him from the club.

And one of those names identified as a potential replacement, according to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports, is Neil Critchley.

Critchley is a name well-known to Beale, having worked with each other at Liverpool’s academy setup earlier in their coaching careers, but he is currently out of work having left Aston Villa as Steven Gerrard’s assistant last month.

Before that, the 44-year-old spent two years at Blackpool as he won promotion with the Seasiders to the Championship in 2021, and then a year later consolidated them in the second tier with a 16th-placed finish.

Critchley is now a top contender to replace Beale in the dugout at Loftus Road – he has recently been linked with the vacancies at Wigan Athletic and Luton Town.

The Verdict

With the work he did at Blackpool in his two-year stint, Critchley has unsurprisingly been touted around since his departure from Villa.

Whilst he’s also been linked to an assistant role with Bournemouth as well, the allure of becoming a number one once again could be too much to turn down – especially at a club who should be play-off contenders in QPR.

Yes, things did go wrong on the pitch in the weeks leading up to the break for the FIFA World Cup, but there could be extenuating factors for that – none more-so than Beale potentially being distracted by talk on his future in the public eye.

With his departure all-but confirmed though, QPR must now move on, and in Critchley they could bring in a coach who has the best qualifications and someone who knows what the Championship is about – it would be a very good fit.