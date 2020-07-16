44-year-old issues clear response to Bristol City managerial speculation

Lincoln City manager Michael Appleton has poured cold water on speculation linking him with the vacant managerial role at Bristol City.

City are on the lookout for a new boss after parting ways with Johnson following a 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City, after seeing their hopes of a top-six finish diminish under the 39-year-old.

d3d4Football have recently claimed that Bristol City have made Appleton their main target to replace Lee Johnson, who was relieved of his duties a fortnight ago.

Appleton has been in charge of Lincoln since September after Danny Cowley left for Huddersfield Town, and the 44-year-old has since won nine out of 29 games in charge of the Imps.

Appleton guided Lincoln to a 16th-placed finish last term and has already strengthened his squad with the signings of James Jones and Lewis Montsma this summer.

Appleton, then, has poured cold water on the speculation linking him with Bristol City, as he looks to improve Lincoln and turn them into play-off contenders next term.

Via Lincolnshire Live, he said: “The only background I can think of is the CEO of Bristol City used to be my CEO at Oxford.

“People are putting two and two together and coming up with all sorts of numbers. The reality is I am looking to getting back to work with Lincoln on the grass and working as hard as we possibly can in pre-season.

“As far as I am aware if there is nothing in it. There has been no contact with me or anyone and I will be very surprised if that changes.”

The Verdict

It comes as no surprise to see Appleton quash these rumours, and I don’t think he would have been a good appointment anyway.

Appleton has never really been successful above League One level, and he is building a really decent squad at Lincoln after taking over from Danny Cowley.

For where Bristol City are right now, they need a tried and tested manager like Chris Hughton who has experience of winning promotion to the Premier League.