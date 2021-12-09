44-year-old emerges on Ipswich’s radar as potential Paul Cook replacement

Neil Harris is a top contender for the vacant Ipswich Town manager’s job, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Both Harris and the Tractor Boys hierarchy share a mutual interest in the 44-year-old taking up the role after Paul Cook departed over the weekend, leaving the Suffolk side in 11th position in League One.

Harris has been without a job since being sacked by Cardiff back in January, even though he managed to get the Bluebirds into the Championship play-offs less than 12 months before after taking over from Neil Warnock.

Having managed Millwall between 2015 and 2019 after an iconic playing career with the Lions, Harris has experience of being promoted from League One having won the play-offs in 2017.

And the powers that be at Portman Road are said to be ‘very interested’ in Harris being the man to replace Cook, although CEO Mark Ashton has reportedly met a number of different potential unnamed candidates over the last few days.

The Verdict

Harris probably wouldn’t be the stylish choice to replace Cook – after all he does deploy a quite direct style for how his teams play.

You wouldn’t think that would suit the Tractor Boys with the amount of flair players they possess but his ways have got results in the past – just look at what he did with Millwall taking them from League One to the Championship and turning them into an established side at that level.

With the ‘project’ on offer at Ipswich, fans are probably expecting someone who plays an attractive brand of football but is also a quite significant name to come in – Frank Lampard was linked but that doesn’t seem very realistic.

In terms of realism though, Harris potentially could fit the bill in terms of getting teams to the play-offs and being promoted – but it would probably underwhelm a vast majority of the fanbase.