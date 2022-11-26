44-year-old added to QPR managerial shortlist

Former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley is one of multiple candidates currently under consideration at Queens Park Rangers according to West London Sport, as they prepare for life without Mick Beale.

42-year-old Beale previously looked set to remain at Loftus Road for the long term after rejecting an approach from Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers in favour of remaining at Loftus Road.

However, speculation regarding his future failed to go away and he was heavily linked with the Rangers job following the dismissal of Giovanni van Bronckhorst earlier this week, with the Daily Record labelling him as a leading contender to succeed the former Arsenal defender.

14 quiz questions about historic QPR moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 Which club did QPR defeat in the 2014 Championship play-off final? Derby Middlesbrough West Brom

The same report also stated that the ex-Aston Villa assistant head coach was keen on filling the vacancy at Ibrox – and his potential departure looks set to become a reality with the Gers making an approach for him today.

QPR have given him permission to speak to the Scottish Premiership side – and it’s looking increasingly likely that he will depart – potentially leaving Critchley to take the reins in the English capital.

The latter, like Beale, worked under Steven Gerrard at Villa but has been out of work since the Liverpool legend’s dismissal last month. He could be back in work soon though, with West London Sport believing he’s a name under consideration at Loftus Road.

The Verdict:

As a man that can work wonders within a limited budget, he could be an excellent addition at QPR and already has a promotion on his managerial CV, so he could be the perfect man to come in.

Although his time at Villa was an unsuccessful one, his time at Bloomfield Road alone will make him of interest to many clubs across the EFL and it’s no surprise to see him linked with QPR.

Like Beale, Critchley also coached at Liverpool before making to step up to management, with the latter having even more experience as a head coach than the former.

That could make the ex-Blackpool boss an even better candidate than Beale – but multiple candidates need to be taken under consideration to give the second-tier side the best chance of appointing the right man.

Beale’s side are in poor form at the moment and ideally, they need someone who can come in and make an instant impact to ensure they remain in the promotion mix, something that has to be a key aim after missing out under Mark Warburton last season.