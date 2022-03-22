44 touches in the penalty area: Does Cameron Archer have an Aston Villa future amid Preston spell?

When Preston North End signed Cameron Archer on loan back in January, there was plenty of hype surrounding his signing.

Considering how he had performed in the cup for Aston Villa against Chelsea and the level of interest in him, he was seen as a real coup for PNE and for boss Ryan Lowe.

The impact he has had though might be better than anyone even imagined and he has already shown he can be a top-end striker in the Championship if given the chance. In his very first Lilywhites appearance, which lasted just 32 minutes, the striker bagged a goal.

He has since gone on to score five goals in 12 appearances – and not all of those have been starts either.

So how is he getting on and does he have an Aston Villa future?

As a quick answer to both of those questions – superbly and most definitely. Cameron Archer may be young but is displaying qualities that already make him seem as though he could be a real player in attack for his parent club for the foreseeable future. It would certainly be a surprise to see him back in the Championship again next season.

Preston fans will be pleading with Villa though to let them have him back on loan again next season – it just might not be doable.

Archer, as per WyScout, is performing as well as you would expect in terms of his goalscoring so far.

He has a ratio of 4.89 xG and has scored five, so is bang on target. It shows he possesses excellent finishing ability and judging off his shots on target percentage of 48.1% too, it shows he is a proper poacher of a striker. He gets into the right areas (44 touches in the penalty area attests to that too) and then comes up with whatever kind of finish you like – right foot, left foot or even his head.

He’s not afraid to take matters into his own hands too with his dribbling and on the ball ability.

With a 48.4% dribble success rate and 15 progressive runs, he can easily get his team on the front foot, take on and beat defenders and get his side into the right area of the field. He’s also good at pressing and winning the ball back in dangerous areas too, as showcased by his 2.56 recoveries per 90 on average (and a win rate of 64.3%).

In a system like Ryan Lowe’s he is thriving in that respect and proving to be the perfect striker for him.

With Archer, his all-round game already seems fairly polished.

Granted, not every player is perfect and he is still young with plenty of time to develop and get better.

He can already get into dangerous areas and the right positions though, finish off chances, create opportunities of his own and bring his teammates into play. Even off the ball, he does what is required of him. No number of times he has pressed, won the ball back high and beaten opposition defenders to craft a chance for himself.

Has it gone to plan so far then? It’s gone so well that Ryan Lowe will be begging Steven Gerrard for another year with him next season.

Could he feature for Aston Villa soon? Without a doubt. Some fans have already clamoured for his return and believe he could do a better job than some attackers currently at Villa Park – and based on his stats and performances, there is every reason to believe that is true.

In short – believe the hype.