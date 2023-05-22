Manchester City assistant boss Enzo Maresca was on Southampton's radar but he decided to pull out of the race because he wants to spend another season at the Etihad Stadium, according to Sky Sports News.

The 43-year-old currently works alongside Pep Guardiola - and has experienced major success at his current club as they were crowned Premier League champions once again over the weekend.

Nottingham Forest's 1-0 win against Arsenal on Saturday allowed City to win the title without needing to get a result against Chelsea, who haven't been at their best this season anyway and have continued to struggle under Frank Lampard.

Another team that have struggled are the Saints, who have already been relegated ahead of this weekend's final game of the season against Liverpool.

What's the state of play at Southampton?

That game against the Reds looks set to be Selles' last on the south coast, with the interim boss ruling out the possibility of staying at the club if he doesn't get the top job.

Swansea City manager Russell Martin looks set to come in as his replacement, with Sky Sports News reporting that the 37-year-old could be appointed today.

The ex-Norwich City man could have been prevented by Maresca from winning the Saints' job though, with the Man City coach previously thought to have been in the race to succeed Selles.

But he is reportedly keen on staying with Guardiola for another season, something you can't blame him for considering there are still plenty of goals that need to be achieved.

Football Insider have even claimed that Maresca formally turned down the Saints job before Martin was in pole position, with the club seemingly having their heart set on adopting a possession-based style.

Is Enzo Maresca making the right decision?

One of those goals could be achieved very shortly, with City just 90 minutes away from securing their first Champions League.

If they win the Champions League and then go on to secure more trophies next term, that could then be the time for Maresca to move on.

However, it feels as though he has unfinished business with City yet to win the biggest European competition of them all and with the Saints seemingly keen to make a quick appointment, it's not as if he can wait until the summer to make his decision on the Southampton role.

As well as the Champions League final, Guardiola's side have the FA Cup final coming up too following their win against Sheffield United in the last four, so Maresca will be keen to celebrate multiple trophy wins before the end of this term.

The 43-year-old should definitely be looking to make the jump into a head coach role at some point though - because he will probably regret it if he doesn't try and go solo at some point.