43-year-old stance on management emerges after Bristol City failed approach

Bristol City had sounded out Eddie Howe as a candidate for their managerial vacancy, but he’s got his eyes set on the Premier League and the Robins look set to settle on Nigel Pearson.

Dean Holden lost his job at Ashton Gate after crashing out of the FA Cup and then losing to Watford and Reading in the space of a couple of days to dent their play-off hopes.

Widespread reports are now indicating that Pearson is set to take the job on a short-term deal in the South West, but talkSPORT report how there had been interest in luring Howe back into management.

However, the former Bournemouth boss is looking for a Premier League job if he is to get back into management after leaving the Cherries following their relegation last season.

Howe, 43, had been the man to lead Bournemouth from the EFL and into the Premier League – albeit with a brief stint in-charge of Burnley.

At the Vitality Stadium, he had five seasons in the Premier League, with Bournemouth thriving on the whole despite suffering a somewhat surprising relegation last season.

Bristol City fell to another limp defeat in the Championship over the weekend, losing to Barnsley and slipping to 15th in the table.

The Verdict

Howe would have been a good appointment for Bristol City, but that’s perhaps evident in the fact that he’s aiming for a Premier League job. He is, probably, a top-flight manager.

Pearson won’t be a bad option for Robins, however. He’s got enough about him to really be a success at Ashton Gate, maybe not overnight, but in a period of time (if that comes) he can thrive.

Building something for 2021/22 will be key at Ashton Gate now.

