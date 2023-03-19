Blackpool are currently battling to survive the Championship drop and find themselves four points adrift of safety.

Opting to make a managerial change in January, the Seasiders brought in Mick McCarthy on a short-term deal in an attempt to steer themselves clear of the relegation battle.

With eight games left to play, it remains to be seen if the Lancashire club can escape the relegation conversation and the immediate managerial future of the club is rather unclear.

As per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon, Blackpool are compiling a "long list" of candidates ahead of the summer when McCarthy's short-term contract expires.

Leyton Orient's Richie Wellens is one name that appears on the list, who amassed over 200 appearances for the Seasiders during his playing career.

Charlie Adam is another managerial candidate who makes the list, with the Scottish midfielder currently working behind the scenes with Championship leaders Burnley.

It is likely that their list will be added to or cut based on whether or not they can avoid the Championship drop, however, one name that the Blackpool hierarchy should consider is former Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson.

Appointed by the Latics when the club were deep in financial trouble and were struggling towards the bottom end of the League One table, he managed to steer the ship and then achieve promotion via the third-tier title the following campaign.

Starting the Championship campaign in some strong enough form, six losses in seven led to his very harsh dismissal, especially considering that Wigan had handed him a new contract just a couple of weeks before that.

Not being backed enough in the summer played a big part in a difficult start for the Latics, with their continued struggles proving that Richardson should not have been dismissed.

He is a manager deserving of another second-tier opportunity and still comes with a rather high ceiling when it comes to his potential managerial development.

Someone who is unliekly to cost a lot to appoint, he is a manager that can have a strong long-term impact at Bloomfield Road.

If relegation to League One occurs during what remains, then Richardson has very recent experience in guiding a team to the Championship.

If they do remain in the second-tier, then a deserved second opportunity could be afforded to the former Wigan boss.

Someone who likely appears on their long list of candidates, it would be down to Richardson to show the Blackpool hierarchy that he is capable of taking charge and progressing the club.