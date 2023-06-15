Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca has emerged as the front runner to become the next Leicester City boss, according to The Athletic.

The 43-year-old is currently one of Pep Guardiola's right-hand men at the Etihad Stadium - but could now be keen to go solo and be the main man himself after achieving a decent amount at City.

Not only have they secured the Premier League title and the FA Cup, but they were also able to add a Champions League to their trophy cabinet, ending what was a superb 2022/23 campaign on a real high.

What is the latest on Leicester City's managerial search?

Leicester are still weighing up their options despite the fact that Maresca is in pole position to secure the top job, according to the same report from The Athletic.

However, the outlet has revealed that Maresca came across extremely well during the interviewing process and that could potentially help his cause in his quest to make the switch to the King Power Stadium, with the 43-year-old believed to be keen on this vacancy despite reportedly rejecting an approach from Southampton.

Steven Gerrard, Scott Parker and Dean Smith are three other names that have been linked with the job, with the latter unable to save the Foxes from relegation despite his best efforts.

Parker, meanwhile, is unemployed following his dismissal at Club Brugge and may want to get back into management sooner rather than later to make up for an underwhelming spell out in Belgium.

Would Enzo Maresca be a good appointment for Leicester City?

Officials at Leicester are reported to be impressed by Maresca's style of play, which is similar to Guardiola's at City.

If the Foxes can play like City do, they have a great chance of getting back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, although that's easier said than done.

It has taken a lot of time for Russell Martin to successfully implement his style of play at Swansea City and Maresca could easily endure a bumpy start too.

Not only will he need to implement a new style of play, but he may also lose key players and need to bring in replacements, so this would be a risky appointment if they are desperate to be promoted at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Considering they won the Premier League title not so long ago, their supporters will be demanding a quick return, so you have to feel this appointment is a risk.

If it works out well though, Leicester's future would be looking extremely bright.