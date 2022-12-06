43-year-old ex-Championship boss emerges as Charlton Athletic managerial candidate

Former Bristol City manager Dean Holden has emerged as a candidate for the vacancy at Charlton Athletic, reports Alex Crook of TalkSPORT.

The Addicks hierarchy parted company with Ben Garner on Monday afternoon after less than six months in charge at The Valley, with owner Thomas Sandgaard now looking to appoint his fourth different permanent boss since his September 2020 takeover.

One of those thought to be in contention for the hot-seat at the League One sleeping giant is Holden, who only has two tastes of being a head coach which was at Oldham Athletic and then the aforementioned Bristol City.

Holden has been an assistant coach for much of his career, but he entered his first foray into being a number one with the Latics in 2015, which only lasted two months after picking up just 14 points out of a possible 45.

He then took over from his previous boss Lee Johnson as head coach of Bristol City in the summer of 2020, but after a promising early start results soon spiralled and he was sacked in February 2021.

Most recently, Holden was a first-team coach at Stoke on Michael O’Neill’s staff, but it appears that he is ready to step back into front-line management and he is being considered by Charlton.

The Verdict

Holden was also touted for the Rotherham job a few months ago in the Championship but it never happened – this would probably be more his level.

He didn’t appear to be cut out for the Championship when at Bristol City, so a step down to League One to see if he can prove himself as a number one looks to be the natural next step.

Bristol City did play decent football under Holden but just didn’t get the results consistently, but there must be a reason as to why he was a big part of Lee Johnson’s coaching staff and why Michael O’Neill took him to Stoke.

There will probably be worse appointments out there for Charlton, but there also could potentially be better and more proven coaches.