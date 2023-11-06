Highlights John Eustace is likely to miss out on the Bristol City job, despite being considered an early favorite to succeed Nigel Pearson.

Eustace has been linked to others jobs including the Millwall role.

While Eustace may be a better candidate than others, Bristol City should consider all options before making a decision, including managers still employed by other clubs.

Former Birmingham City manager John Eustace believes he looks set to miss out on the Bristol City job, according to a report from The Sun.

The 43-year-old has been out of work since the early stages of last month, with Blues taking the controversial decision to relieve him of his duties.

At the time of his departure, the Midlands side stated that they wanted a new boss to come in and implement a "no fear" style of play, with Wayne Rooney coming in to replace him.

Unfortunately for the Manchester United legend, he has won just one point from 12 during his first four league matches, with Ipswich Town's late equaliser on Saturday preventing him from getting his first victory on the board.

Even before this negative set of results, many people were questioning whether it was the right decision to get rid of him, especially with Eustace rebuilding his squad in the summer, and that debate has remained with results not going Blues' way at the moment.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

For Eustace, he has had a number of potential opportunities to get himself back in the game considering the jobs in the Championship that have popped up.

Being linked with the Bristol City, Derby County and Millwall jobs, he looks set to miss out on the latter with Joe Edwards close to being named Gary Rowett's successor at The Den.

And at this stage, the Rams have retained Paul Warne, so a move to Pride Park isn't possible at this stage.

The Queens Park Rangers job was a potential opportunity for him considering he was previously Mark Warburton's assistant there, but the R's decided to appoint Marti Cifuentes instead.

Who else is in the frame for the Bristol City job?

Eustace expects someone else to take the reins at Ashton Gate, despite the fact he was one of the early favourites to succeed Nigel Pearson, another manager who was harshly sacked.

Frank Lampard has been linked but following poor spells at Everton and Chelsea, taking caretaker charge of the latter during his second managerial spell at Stamford Bridge, it would be a surprise to see him get the nod.

Oxford United boss Liam Manning is also reported to be in the frame, along with Nathan Jones and Gary Rowett.

At the moment, it's unclear who will succeed Pearson with the Robins taking their time to appoint a new boss.

Should Bristol City appoint John Eustace?

Eustace would probably be a better candidate than a lot of others out there, so the Robins should be looking to appoint him unless they can find a better fit.

Having sold Alex Scott in the summer though, the Robins can probably afford the compensation fee it would take to lure a manager away from a club if they're still employed, so they shouldn't just look at the free agent market.

Eustace would be a better appointment than Lampard for sure, because the latter hasn't done well during his past couple of managerial spells.

And he may also be a better appointment than Jones, who did well at Luton Town but hasn't done as well elsewhere.

Manning and Rowett are two very strong candidates though - and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the former in the Championship sooner rather than later.