43.3% shots on target: The 21-year-old West Brom hope will be the final piece of the puzzle

West Brom are in the market for a new centre-forward as Valerien Ismael looks to add the finishing touches to his Albion squad.

The Baggies began their Championship campaign with a 2-2 draw at AFC Bournemouth last Friday, with Callum Robinson’s second-half strike grabbing a late point for Ismael’s men.

Robinson is among a host of talented attacking players on Albion’s books, competing with the likes of Grady Diangana, Matt Phillips and Karlan Grant for a place in the side.

But there is one final item on the transfer agenda for Ismael to tick off, and that’s the addition of a new striker.

According to the Express and Star, Manchester City’s young forward Liam Delap is of interest, as is Orlando City striker Daryl Dike.

Dike is, of course, no stranger to Ismael after their time at Barnsley last season, with the pair helping the Tykes to reach the play-offs.

The American arrived halfway through the season and went on to become a hugely influential player in the business end of the campaign.

Dike very much fits the mould of the old-fashioned number nine that Albion are on the hunt for.

At 6-foot-1, he brings plenty of aerial threat and physical prowess to the table, but is also very clearly a goal threat.

Looking back at his time at Oakwell, we can see the impact Dike had. The 21-year-old made 22 appearances across all competitions, scoring nine goals for the Tykes.

He outperformed his expected goal tally of just under six strikes, exceeding expectations to spearhead Barnsley’s push for the Premier League.

Dike was very much the focal point of Ismael’s 3-4-3 system, which he has since deployed in his brief spell at the Hawthorns.

His hold-up play would be key for the likes of Dominik Frieser, Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow or whoever would play either side of him, and the onus would often be on him to create goals whilst scoring them himself.

In terms of offensive duels, Dike had the better of his opponent on nearly one in three occasions, which isn’t a bad statistic considering the success most Championship defenders have.

His speed and power was also beneficial for the Baggies, making 13 progressive runs and often playing on the shoulder of the last man.

There is scope for Dike to place more of his efforts on target, having fired 56.7% of his total efforts off target last term.

But you get the feeling that if he improves in that department, it would be the final piece of the puzzle in terms of his game, just like it would be to Albion’s line-up under Ismael.