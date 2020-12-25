1 in, 2 out: How Nottingham Forest’s January transfer business could pan out as window opens next week

It is shaping up to be an interesting January transfer window for Chris Hughton’s Nottingham Forest.

Forest brought in 14 new players over the course of the summer, adding to a squad which now consists of over 30 first-teamers.

It has taken a little while for Hughton to get to grips with the group of players, but he is slowly starting to get things right at the City Ground.

Hughton has already said that wholesale changes won’t be necessary next month, however a couple of tweaks may well be made.

It is in fact outgoings which are likely to be on Forest’s priority list for next month, so here, we take a look at a potential one in, two out at the City Ground…

In: Lewis Morgan

The Daily Mail claim that Forest are keeping tabs on Lewis Morgan.

The Inter Miami winger has scored five goals and registered eight assists for the MLS side this term, and is now said to be attracting interest from Sheffield United, Reading and Marseille ahead of next month.

Morgan has been watched by Forest this season, though, and the 24-year-old could well end up at the City Ground by the end of next month.

Out: Michael Hefele

Hefele is increasingly likely to leave Forest in January.

The centre-half hasn’t featured for the Reds since New Year’s Day in 2019, and is completely out of favour at the City Ground.

His contract runs out at the end of the season, and with so many defenders ahead of him in the pecking order, it doesn’t look likely that he will extend his contract.

Out: Zach Clough

Clough is another player who finds himself out of favour at the City Ground.

The midfielder hasn’t featured for the Reds in well over two years, and failed to play under Martin O’Neill and Sabri Lamouchi.

His contract also runs out at the end of the season, and the club will surely be keen to see him depart next month.