42-year-old Spaniard emerges as contender to replace Russell Martin at MK Dons

Former Milton Keynes Dons defender Miguel Llera has emerged as a potential contender to replace Russell Martin as the club’s new head coach, per Football Insider.

The 42-year-old plied his trade for the Dons during the 2008-09 season after signing from Spanish outfit Hercules, and then remained in England for the rest of his playing days with the likes of Charlton Athletic, Sheffield Wednesday and Scunthorpe.

Since 2015, Llera has worked in a number of non-playing roles around England, such as being a scout at Sheffield Wednesday and Chesterfield’s Professional Development Phase coach, and in 2019 he was hired by Walsall as the club’s academy manager.

According to Football Insider though, Llera wants to take his first steps into senior coaching and he also holds a UEFA Pro License – the highest coaching license available.

The Dons are no stranger to giving inexperienced coaches a chance in the dugout at Stadium MK after giving the likes of Martin, Dan Micciche and Karl Robinson their first chances of being a head coach – and Llera could be about to take the same step.

The Verdict

Obviously it would be a major risk to appoint an untested coach as Martin’s replacement, but it’s not something out of the ordinary for MK Dons.

They’re a very progressive club with a certain style and even though little is known about Llera’s style of coaching due to the fact he has only really coached in academy football, there’s a chance he could easily fit the MK way in terms of wanting their team to play attractive football from back to front.

As a former player of the club as well, Llera would no doubt have the backing of supporters if he were appointed and you just have to look at the progression the club has made under Russell Martin as opposed to struggling in League One under Paul Tisdale to see that sometimes it’s better to hire someone untested than to go with experience.