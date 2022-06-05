42-year-old set for role at Burnley

Vincent Kompany is edging closer to taking charge at Burnley following their relegation from the Premier League.

The 36-year-old is the current manager of Anderlecht, however, a recent report from Lancs Live claims that the Clarets are hopeful that a move for the former Manchester City defender can be completed.

According to a Patreon from Alan Nixon, Kompany is eager to bring Craig Bellamy over to Turf Moor once his appointment is confirmed, with the Welshman expected to become the 36-year-old’s assistant.

The pair worked together at the Belgian club and could be reunited back in Lancashire, with the pair remaining good friends after their time at Anderlecht.

Quiz: 30 questions about some of Burnley’s best players during their time in the EFL – Can you score 100% correct?

Burnley will be eager to secure an immediate return to the Premier League after a campaign that ended in disappointment for the Lancashire outfit.

The verdict

Naturally, expectations will be high at Burnley next season, and should Kompany take charge, he will be looking to assemble a management team he can trust to give the Clarets the best possible opportunity of challenging at the top end of the division.

Bellamy seems to fit the bill when it comes to people that the 36-year-old can trust, with a move to Burnley an excellent opportunity for Bellamy to kick on with his coaching career too.

Patience may need to be initially applied as the club and new management team find their feet in a completely different situation, however, the duo are progressive in their management style, whilst they also have a strong squad at their disposal as things stand.