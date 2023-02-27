42-year-old reveals managerial talks with Charlton and Sunderland following 2022 departure from Championship club

Former Hull City boss Grant McCann has revealed he engaged in discussions with Charlton Athletic and Sunderland regarding potential switches to The Valley and the Stadium of Light following his departure from the MKM Stadium, penning a blog for the Coaches’ Voice.

McCann was linked with the Black Cats’ top job following Lee Johnson’s departure – and was reportedly interviewed about taking over on Wearside in their quest to get back to the Championship at the time.

These talks have since been confirmed by the 42-year-old, who revealed that he was engaging in discussions about potentially taking over until the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Think you’re a hardcore Sunderland fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 What year was Sunderland founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

However, they appointed Alex Neil and that paid dividends for the club that now finds themselves back in the second tier, with the Scotsman moving on to league rivals Stoke City since then.

McCann also revealed that he received calls from Charlton, though the Addicks had already appointed Johnnie Jackson permanently by the time the Northern Irishman was dismissed by Hull.

Despite failing to secure either job, it wasn’t too long before he was back in management after departing the Tigers in January last year, linking up with Peterborough United during the following month prior to his sacking during the early stages of this calendar year.

The Verdict:

McCann could have been a good fit for the Black Cats considering his previous promotion-winning experience with the Tigers – but it’s unclear whether he would have been a success at the Stadium of Light.

There may have been big expectations for Hull to get themselves back to the Championship at the first time of asking when they went down – but he would have been under even more pressure on Wearside with a big home crowd expecting big things.

In fairness, he may not have been the worst long-term appointment considering he’s also managed in the second tier, something that could have helped the Black Cats on their return to the second tier.

The Charlton job may have been good for him too – but he wouldn’t have had a huge amount to spend and some would argue that the job is a poisoned chalice considering there’s some off-field dissatisfaction at the club’s ownership.

It’s just a shame he didn’t succeed at Peterborough because he has previous links with the club and will have been desperate to leave the Weston Homes Stadium on a positive note.