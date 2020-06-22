42-year-old manager registers interest in Bolton vacancy

Bolton Wanderers are continuing to look for a new manager after their relegation to League Two was confirmed earlier on this month.

Keith Hill left the club after what was a tough spell for him at the Trotters and few managers would have realistically been able to keep them up given the points deduction handed down at the start of the campaign.

The fourth tier, then, sees them start afresh and a new manager and staff will be appointed with a view to them starting to climb back up the English football pyramid.

As per Bolton reporter Marc Iles, too, Paul Heckingbottom has put himself in the frame for the current vacancy:

I'm told that Paul Heckingbottom has put in for the Bolton job. Thoughts? #bwfc — Marc Iles (@MarcIles) June 22, 2020

Heckingbottom, of course, has managed at the likes of Barnsley and Leeds United during his time as a manager in this country, whilst he also spent a period at Hibernian at Scotland more recently.

The Verdict

Heckingbottom’s best managerial spell probably came at Barnsley and with Leeds and Hibs on his CV since, he’ll be looking to try and recapture some of that magic from his time with the Tykes.

Bolton would be a big job for him as, despite their lowly league status, they remain a big name in the English game and, for whoever can restore them to the upper echelons in English football, it really is an exciting opportunity.