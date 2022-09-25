42-year-old manager emerges as candidate for Huddersfield Town vacancy

Former Middlesbrough and Bournemouth boss Jonathan Woodgate is one of the names being considered to replace Danny Schofield at Huddersfield Town.

That is according to Alan Nixon, who in his latest Patreon report, claims that the 42-year-old is ‘in the frame’ as the club consider candidates.

Nixon reports that the Terriers are looking for a young, up and coming head coach to work alongside the club’s director of football Leigh Bromby.

Woodgate certainly had a decent career as a player, turning out for sides such as Leeds United, Newcastle United, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough to name a few.

The 42-year-old also earned eight England caps during his playing days.

As a coach, though, he is far less experienced.

His first managerial appointment came in 2019 when Middlesbrough appointed him boss following Tony Pulis’ departure from the Riverside Stadium.

Woodgate could only guide Boro to a 17th-placed finish that season, though, being sacked at the end of the campaign.

After then taking up a coaching role at AFC Bournemouth under Jason Tindall, Woodgate took over as boss following Tindall’s sacking in 2021, landing his second managerial post.

Woodgate guided the Cherries into the play-offs, but his side were defeated in the semi-finals over the two legs by Brentford.

The Verdict

I’m not convinced that this would be the right appointment for Huddersfield Town.

Woodgate has very little experience and has not really shown anything in his managerial career so far that makes you think he is some rising star manager, which Huddersfield are reportedly seeking.

I am a firm believer that a more experienced head should be under consideration at the John Smith’s Stadium this summer, with Danny Schofield unsuccessful tenure having put the club under a bit of pressure early on this season.

Woodgate doesn’t fit with that, and therefore I don’t believe it would be the best appointment the club could make.

Even if they were to go for a young manager, I think there are better candidates out there.