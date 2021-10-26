42-year-old emerges on Cardiff City’s managerial radar after he held talks with Swansea City in the summer

Cardiff City are considering making a move for former Chelsea assistant manager Jody Morris as they aim to find the right replacement for Mick McCarthy, according to BBC Radio Wales, via Wales Online.

The Bluebirds need to get this next managerial appointment spot on with them in trouble of being dragged into a major relegation scrap this season in the Championship.

That comes with Cardiff having lost their last eight Championship games to leave themselves two points off the relegation zone.

The likes of Chris Hughton and Chris Wilder have already been reported to be contenders to take over from McCarthy.

However, the latest update from BBC Radio Wales, via Wales Online, has now suggested that Wilder is not an appointment that is looking likely for Cardiff at this point.

Other names that are thought to be under consideration by Cardiff include the likes of Manchester City under-23s coach Brian Barry-Murphy. While Football League World believes that Rob Page is also on their radar as well.

The latest report from BBC Radio Wales, via Wales Online, has revealed that Morris is now the latest name that the Bluebirds have under consideration for the role of replacing McCarthy at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Morris was believed to have held talks with Swansea City in the summer before they eventually hired Russell Martin from MK Dons.

The 42-year-old remains available and seems to be looking to get an opportunity as a number one having served as an assistant to Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

The verdict

Morris would be the sort of appointment that would signal a change in direction from Cardiff and some of the other names that they are considering would suggest that there is an appetite at the top of the club for that.

The 42-year-old is regarded very highly in terms of his coaching ability, but it would be a risk handing him the job at Cardiff considering his lack of experience as a number one so far in his career.

Given the Bluebirds’ current form they would be asking a lot for him to come in and transform things straight away.

Having said that, it seems that Morris is going to eventually get a chance to be a number one somewhere with him having been in contention for the Swansea job in the summer.

Cardiff could offer him that opportunity and it might prove to be a masterstroke if he came in and hit the ground running.

The experiences he would have picked up of the Championship during his time on Derby County’s coaching staff under Lampard will mean that he would know what to expect from the English second tier. Therefore, he would arrive at Cardiff with a knowledge of what it takes to get results at this level.