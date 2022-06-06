42-year-old emerges as potential candidate for Blackpool job

Following Neil Critchley’s shock departure from Blackpool at the end of last week, the Tangerines are now seeking for a new manager ahead of the new season with the hope of progressing forward next season.

So far there have been a couple of names surrounding the job including Bolton boss Ian Evatt and Cheltenham’s Michael Duff.

However, the latest name lined with the job is Dean Holden who is currently assistant manager to Michael O’Neill at Stoke City according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

The 42-year-old doesn’t have an extensive managerial resume although has got some experience under his belt over the past number of years.

He initially joined Oldham as a caretaker manager before taking over until the end of the season before stepping back again and after being assistant to Lee Johnson at Bristol City, he again got the job on a full time basis after initially stepping in as caretaker.

However, after a bad run of form he was dismissed from his duties at Ashton Gate and joined the Potters.

Blackpool are said to be after an up and coming manager meaning Holden probably fits the bill in that respect and having been around the Championship for a good number of years now, he will have a good understanding of the league.

Blackpool are sure to take time over this decision as they hope to build on the progress they made last season. Although, they will be eager to make a decision before too long to help them in the summer transfer window.

Quiz: Are these 18 Blackpool transfer facts true or false?

1 of 18 The club signed Jordan Gabriel from Chelsea True False

The Verdict:

It’s probably not the first name you’d think of when this job came up but its certainly not an unfair consideration.

It may be seen as bit of a risky move as he is a less proven manager compared to the other names linked with the job and furthermore, currently being an assistant manager poses the question of whether he belongs in that front role he’s already had a go out.

However looking at his stats, he’s done a generally good job at every team he’s managed whether as caretaker or full time and at Bristol City his win percentage was 43.9% showing he is capable of getting results out of a team.

Critchley’s departure was an unexpected one so they may feel the right way to appoint here is getting someone in with fresh ideas to start a new project.