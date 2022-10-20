42-year-old Championship boss “admired” by West Brom hierarchy as search for manager continues

West Bromwich Albion are still on the hunt for a new manager to replace Steve Bruce in the dugout at The Hawthorns, with reports this week suggesting that they are closing in on a boss.

However, there has been plenty of names flying around the rumour mill who the Baggies have either been interested in – Leam Richardson, Russell Martin, Gary Rowett, Steven Schumacher and Carlos Carvalhal to name a few – and others who talks are believed to have been held with such as Carlos Corberan.

A new name though has emerged and according to the Express & Star, Birmingham City head coach John Eustace is ‘admired’ by the Albion hierarchy, although their thoughts on a potential approach for the 42-year-old remain unclear.

Eustace only took the Blues job over the summer following the departure of Lee Bowyer – just his second job as a boss following his stint with non-league Kidderminster Harriers between 2016 and 2018.

Since 2018, Eustace had been an assistant coach at Queens Park Rangers, firstly under Steve McClaren and then Mark Warburton, before departing to pursue his management ambitions, as well as holding a role with the Republic of Ireland national team briefly earlier this year.

Under Eustace’s management, Birmingham currently sit 14th in the Championship after 15 matches but just four points outside the play-off places, and it remains to be seen if West Brom firm up their reported admiration of the Solihull-born ex-Premier League midfielder with an approach.

The Verdict

Eustace is clearly impressing some people with the job he’s doing at Birmingham in the early stages, but it perhaps wouldn’t make much sense if he were to switch to a league rival if an approach came.

Despite not that much investment in the squad, Eustace has managed to put together a good group of players at St. Andrew’s – a group which are improving on a game-by-game basis.

West Brom, whilst they have arguably more resources off the field at present than Birmingham, wouldn’t necessarily be an upgrade due to the state of play on the pitch, and the fact the Blues defeated them 3-2 just mere weeks ago suggests that they’re in a better place right now.

The Baggies hierarchy themselves though do not seem too sure of what they want, with plenty of names in the mix nearly two weeks on from Steve Bruce’s sacking, but they’ll have to get an appointment fixed up soon enough.