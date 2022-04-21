42.9% cross success rate: The 23-year-old catching Birmingham City’s eye as the transfer window approaches

Birmingham City are considering a summer move for Hull City winger Mallik Wilks, as reported by Football Insider.

The Blues are not the only club in pursuit, with Peterborough United’s director of football confirming that the 23-year-old will be discussed as an option as summer nears.

The 23-year-old has been restricted to just under 1400 minutes of Championship football this season and has been unable to meet the high standards he set last time out in League One, where he chipped in with 26 goal contributions as Hull went on to win the third tier.

Hull appear to be moving in a new direction under Shota Arveladze, something that could impact Wilks’ immediate future at the MKM Stadium.

Here, we use Wyscout to see what the numbers tell us about Wilks and whether the Blues will be wise to strengthen their interest in the young winger…

Attacking analysis

Comparing this season to the last, which is dangerous in itself because of the fact he is now playing his football a division higher, Wilks has an expected goals figure of 0.22 this time around compared to 0.38 last time out.

Interestingly, the forward has netted at a rate of 0.19 goals this season, so he is just about underperforming his expected goals.

A common feature of Wilks’ game is his ability to progress with the ball and commit players, however this season he has averaged 1.55 progressive runs per 90, compared to 2.99 last campaign.

Wilks’s success rate when it comes to crossing this season stands ate 42.9%, almost double the percentage he recorded last season, proving to be more productive in wide areas in the higher division.

Passing and defensive assessment

As alluded to before, assists and chance creation was a big part of his game last season, with Wilks grabbing 0.17 assists per 90 last time out, from a 0.09 expected assists figure.

This time around Wilks has provided 0.06% assists per 90 from an expected assists number of 0.01.

Wilks has been less of an aerial presence this season, as displayed by his the percentage of aerial duels won over the last couple of seasons, with the 23-year-old winning over 40% last season, with the figure standing at just past 20% this time around.