42.2% shots on target: The Nottingham Forest man attracting transfer interest from above

Nottingham Forest have had a successful season and now find themselves in the play-offs hoping they will be able to make it all the way to the Premier League.

There have been a number of players who have stood out for Forest this year but one in particular has been Brennan Johnson.

This season the forward has scored 17 goals in all competitions making him his side’s top goal scorer and he has also contributed ten assists on top of that.

The 20-year-old has already attracted interest from Premier League clubs after Brentford had a bid for the player rejected in January, whilst Tottenham and Newcastle United have also been reported to be interested.

Therefore, here we take a look at Brennan Johnson’s stats from the season using Wyscout to see why he is attracting the interest he is.

Goals

As top scorer at the club this season, it’s clear to see that Johnson has added to his side’s attacking threat.

However, there is still room for him to grow in this respect too.

His expected goals for this season has been 0.26 per game which is good but there is still space for this to get higher.

Furthermore, his average for shots on target this season is 42.2% meaning if he can improve this then in turn his actual number of goals will likely increase too.

At 20-years-old though, there is plenty of opportunity for Johnson to continue to develop his game in this respect.

Attacking

Johnson has won on average 46.7% of offensive duels this season which is strong for the season but if he wants to push to the next level he will be looking to increase this figure too, so he can be more consistent when going forward and facing defenders.

His average for accurate crosses this season has been 34.5% which again is strong but something that can be improved and he will want to improve that aspect of his game without doubt.

The fact the youngster has got ten assists this season shows how useful the player is in his side’s attacking efforts.

Therefore if he was able to increase this figure too, he would no doubt be able to contribute more successful assists and help his team find the net.

Passing

Johnson’s passing is fairly accurate with 71.6% of all his passes being on target this season.

His accuracy for passes to the final third is 57.7% which again is high and shows what he is able to provide in an attacking sense.

Therefore, you can see why there is interest in Brennan Johnson especially when you take into account the fact he is just 20-years-old.