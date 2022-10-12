41-year-old no longer in contention for Middlesbrough’s managerial vacancy

Michael Carrick is no longer in contention for the managerial vacancy at Middlesbrough, according to a report from Football Insider.

It is understood that negotiations between Carrick and Boro have now collapsed.

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards suggested yesterday that Carrick was unlikely to become Middlesbrough’s new boss.

Meanwhile, a separate report from BBC Sport revealed that the 41-year-old is not willing to make his return to football at the moment.

Carrick became Manchester United’s caretaker manager following the Premier League side’s decision to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November 2021.

In the three games that he presided over before the arrival of Ralf Rangnick, Carrick led the Red Devils to two victories and a draw.

With Carrick no longer being considered as an option for the Boro job, the club’s focus will now switch to alternative targets as they try to find the perfect successor to Chris Wilder who was sacked earlier this month.

Leo Percovich is expected to remain in charge of the club for this weekend’s showdown with Blackburn Rovers as the search for a new manager continues.

90min correspondent Graeme Bailey reported yesterday that Middlesbrough have spoken to Carlos Corberan and Rob Edwards regarding this vacancy whilst Mark Robins and Kieran McKenna are also believed to be held in high regard by the club officials.

Quiz: 14 questions about Middlesbrough’s season so far that will test your knowledge

1 of 14 Who scored Middlesbrough's first goal of the 2022/23 campaign? Matt Crooks Duncan Watmore Isaiah Jones Chuba Akpom

The Verdict

When you consider that Carrick possesses a limited amount of managerial experience, there was no guarantee that he would have been able to go on to achieve a great deal of success at Boro if he was appointed as their new manager.

In order to have the best chance of moving forward as a club, it could be argued that Middlesbrough may need to hand over the reins to an individual who knows exactly what it takes to succeed at this level.

Whereas the season is still in its infancy, Boro are currently struggling for form in the second-tier and thus may find it beneficial to make a relatively swift decision regarding their managerial situation.

By recruiting the correct individual, Middlesbrough could potentially climb the Championship standings as they do have a number of individuals at their disposal who are more than capable of setting this division alight with their performances.