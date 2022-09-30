41-year-old emerges on Rotherham United’s radar as Millers continue search for Paul Warne successor

Rotherham United are considering making a move for current Sutton United boss Matt Gray, as per an update from journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Millers’ search for Paul Warne’s replacement continues after the 49-year-old completed his move to Derby County last week.

Gray, whose playing career came to an end when he was aged just 25, took charge at Gander Green Lane in the concluding stages of the 2018/19 season.

The Sutton boss managed to achieve promotion with Sutton in what was his second season with the club, guiding the South London club to the National League title and bringing Football League action to supporters for the first time in the club’s history.

Rotherham were dealt a blow in their managerial search during the week, when it emerged that top candidate Mark Bonner had opted to remain at Cambridge United.

The verdict

Gray has enjoyed an impressive start to his managerial career, managing to achieve promotion with the U’s against the odds and they have hit new heights since then too.

The Sutton boss has also got his side punching above their weight in League Two and is gaining plenty of plaudits along the way.

Given the names linked with the job thus far, it is quite clear the direction they are seemingly trying to head in, with young managers with impressive CVs thus far being associated with the current vacancy at the New York Stadium.

It remains to be seen if there are candidates above the 41-year-old as Warne’s successor search goes on.