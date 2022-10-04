41-year-old emerges as a contender for Hull City managerial vacancy

Scott Parker has emerged as a contender for the managerial vacancy at Hull City, according to a report from Football Insider.

It is understood that Parker is one of four individuals who are currently on the Tigers’ shortlist.

Carlos Corberan, Sergen Yalcin and Carlos Carvalhal are also said to be in the running for the job.

Hull are currently on the lookout for a new manager following their decision to part ways with Shota Arveladze.

Sacked on the day of their Championship clash with Luton Town, Arveladze only managed to guide the Tigers to nine wins in 30 games.

Caretaker boss Andy Dawson oversaw Hull’s defeat to the Hatters and is set to be on the touchline for their meeting with Wigan Athletic.

Currently 20th in the Championship standings, the Tigers will be aiming to seal their fourth league victory of the season at the MKM Stadium tomorrow.

After leading AFC Bournemouth to promotion earlier this year, Parker was sacked by the club following their 9-0 defeat to Liverpool in August.

Before his spell at the Vitality Stadium, Parker began his managerial career at Fulham.

The 41-year-old led the Cottagers to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2020 as they defeated rivals Brentford at Wembley Stadium.

The Verdict

If this report turns out to be true, it will be interesting to see whether Hull opt to make a move for Parker in the coming days.

Given that the Tigers’ long-term vision is to secure a return to the top-flight, they could boost their chances of achieving this goal in the future by drafting Parker as he has achieved promotion on two occasions as a manager.

Hull’s players will have to quickly adapt to Parker’s possession-based style if he is drafted in as Arveladze’s replacement.

When you consider that the Tigers are able to call upon the services of a number of players who are more than capable of making a difference at this level, there is no reason why they cannot go on to achieve a relative amount of success under the guidance of the right manager.

