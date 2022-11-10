40-year-old agrees deal to become permanent Cardiff City manager

Cardiff City‘s interim manager Mark Hudson has accepted the role of being the Bluebirds boss until the end of the 2022-23 Championship season, according to the BBC.

The 40-year-old has been at the helm since mid-September when he was drafted in to replace the outgoing Steve Morison, who had been sacked after less than a year in charge at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Like Hudson currently is, Morison was the interim manager before being handed the role on a permanent basis, and that is exactly what Cardiff owner Vincent Tan has done yet again.

The Malaysian businessman confirmed prior to Cardiff’s 3-2 defeat against Hull City on Tuesday that Hudson was to be offered the permanent post until the end of the campaign, having picked up 13 points out of a possible 27 before losing to the Tigers.

Whilst he admitted post-match that there were still some issues to iron out, Hudson is now expected to put pen-to-paper on a contract, perhaps even prior to the club’s home clash against Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Verdict

Despite results being slightly inconsistent since his temporary appointment, Hudson has clearly showed enough to the powers-that-be that he can take Cardiff forward in the short-term.

Even though they currently sit 18th in the Championship table, there isn’t much separating them and the top six, and with a long way to go in the season, Hudson could easily turn things around.

Just as easy though, things could spiral out of control on the pitch when they get back to action in December following the upcoming month-long break – you just never know with the Championship.

There have been some doubts over Hudson and his job with there being several quality names currently not in employment who could have been sounded out, but this latest update provides clarity at least to the playing squad and supporters alike.