40% shots on target: Can this Premier League player fill the Adam Armstrong void at Blackburn?

For Blackburn Rovers, the final few weeks of the summer transfer window look set to be absolutely crucial to their prospects this season.

It was announced on Tuesday night that after months of speculation, striker Adam Armstrong has officially left Rovers to join Premier League side Southampton on a four-year deal.

With Armstrong having scored a remarkable 28 league goals last season, the 24-year-old leaves a void in Tony Mowbray’s side that will obviously need to be filled if they are to be competitive in the second-tier next season.

One player who has emerged as a candidate to fill that role, in something of a swap deal, is Southampton’s Michael Obafemi.

Following the move to take Armstrong from Blackburn to Southampton, the two clubs are now reported to have agreed a fee that would see Obafemi move the other way, with the striker now considering a potential move to Ewood Park.

But would Obafemi be a good replacement for Armstrong in Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn side?

Here, we’ve put the spotlight on the stats behind the 21-year-old’s senior career with Southampton so far, in order to try and find out.

The first thing to note, is that with Obafemi having played just 1,329 minutes across the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup during his senior career for Southampton, he is still rather inexperienced.

That minutes tally equates to less than 15 full 90 minute games, so Obafemi is relatively untested, but with that in mind, his headline stats would seem to bode well for Blackburn, if they can get this signing done.

With five goals and three assists in that relatively brief time he has had on the pitch, it seems as though it doesn’t take long for Obafemi to make an impact, with the attacker directly involved in a goal every 166 minutes (less than two full matches).

Indeed, another promising sign for Rovers, is that Obafemi’s actual goals tally, is slightly higher than his expected goals tally of 4.03, suggesting he both takes the chances he should, and can fashion and finish opportunities from tricky situations as well.

It is also worth noting that Obafemi’s shots on target percentage of 40%, is only marginally lower than that of Armstrong (42.9%), it could be argued that if he gets into the right the positions, then he could make a similar sort of impact to the 24-year-old should he make the move to Ewood Park.

However, it is worth noting that all but one of Armstrong’s goal last season came from inside the area, and while he averaged 5.34 touches in the opposition box last season, Obafemi averages 3.72 in that respect.

It could therefore be argued that Obafemi has the instinct to do the same sort of damage as Armstrong, but that it still needs fine-tuning slightly if he is to be as prolific as the man he could be about to replace.

Indeed, it is also worth noting that Armstrong’s average of five dribbles per game last season, is someway higher than Obafemi’s 2.37 during his career so far, meaning Rovers may want to see more in terms of a willingness to take the game to opposition defences with the ball at his feet from the Irishman, if he does make the move to Ewood Park.

However, Obafemi’s pass success rate of 77.7% during his career so far, is slightly higher than Armstrong’s last season (75.8%), so the 21-year-old could be able to link up with his potential new teammates just as well as the man he could be about to replace.

It is also worth noting that the vast majority of those stats for Obafemi have come against Premier League opposition, while Armstrong’s have come against Championship sides. The drop into the second-tier that Obafemi would be making with Rovers could help him become even more effective on the pitch, and make him a rather useful replacement for Armstrong in Blackburn’s squad.

As a result, for all the disappointment that Armstrong’s departure has understandably been met with at Ewood Park, it seems that it could yet lead them to a rather productive piece of transfer business, providing they can pull this deal.