£40m EFL deal emerges as one of Man United’s four Jadon Sancho alternatives

Watford’s Ismaila Sarr has emerged as one of Manchester United’s four alternatives to Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to Sky Sports.

The Red Devils’ interest in Sancho is no secret and has been an ongoing saga throughout the summer window.

As we near the end of the window, it remains unclear whether a deal will be done between the two clubs but it appears they have contingency plans in place.

A report from Sky Sports has indicated that United have identified four alternatives to Sancho, with Sarr among them.

It is understood that the Old Trafford outfit are also considering Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele, Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic, and free agent striker Edison Cavani.

Reports elsewhere have suggested that it would take £40 million to prize Sarr away from Watford this summer.

The 22-year-old joined the Hornets from Stade Rennais last summer and was impressive in his debut season – terrorising defences and grabbing six goals and six assists.

Sarr was absent for the first few weeks of the season amid speculation that the likes of Aston Villa and Liverpool were keen but returned to the starting line up against Luton Town last weekend, helping Watford claim a 1-0 win against their local rivals.

The Verdict

When Watford were relegated, Sarr seemed a likely candidate to secure a summer move away from the club but that is yet to materialise.

It appears United could be set to step up their interest but they don’t have long to get a deal done.

The situation seems win-win for Watford. Either they hold onto a hugely talented winger to aid their promotion push or they cash in for a significant fee.