£40.14m: How does QPR’s squad market value compare to other Championship clubs?

Queens Park Rangers are enjoying a superb start to the season under Michael Beale.

Beale has overseen three straight wins and four in the last five fixtures, which has catapulted the R’s into third and joint-top of the division with Sheffield United and Norwich City.

We are only 13 games into what’s going to be a long season but, already, QPR are showing that they are capable of mixing it with the division’s best equipped squads.

According to transfermarkt, Norwich’s squad has a market value of £90.54m and trails only Watford (£101.03m). Sheffield United, meanwhile, have the third largest market value in the Championship with a squad worth £75.06m.

When you look down the list at QPR (£40.14m) they aren’t even in the top-six most valuable squads in the division. In fact, they just about sneak into the top-10 ahead of Swansea City.

Of the nine clubs sitting above QPR in these standings, Beale’s side have recorded wins over Watford, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Hull City, whilst they’ve also taken a point off Stoke City.

In fairness to those other clubs, it’s not like QPR are short of talent.

Tyler Roberts (Leeds United) and Ethan Laird (Manchester United) are two loanees that have a market value of £4.5m. Ilias Chair and Chris Willock, meanwhile, are two of the Championship’s most exciting attacking talents with market values of £5.4m and £4.5m respectively. Both those quoted numbers could be a lot higher given that Chair and Willock have a combined nine goals and five assists already this season.

Beale’s system is about more than individuals, yet Chair and Willock are going to be important if the R’s are to continue this encouraging start to the season.

Another tough task awaits this lunchtime as QPR head to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town. It’s a different challenge to the likes of Norwich and Sheffield United but one that will help define whether Beale’s side can truly cut it with the big hitters at the top of the division over 46 games.