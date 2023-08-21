Highlights Luis Sinisterra's potential exit from Leeds United is gaining momentum with Brentford and OGC Nice reportedly interested in the winger.

Sinisterra struggled with injuries and fitness last season, impacting his performance and Leeds' relegation.

Leeds is looking to sign a central midfielder like Lewis O'Brien, a striker like Cameron Archer, and potentially a full-back like Charlie Taylor to strengthen their squad.

Luis Sinisterra's potential exit from Leeds United this summer is gathering pace as the transfer window draws to a close, with Brentford the latest side to reportedly be keen on the winger.

Sky Sports have reported that OGC Nice are said to be keen on taking the player to Ligue 1. The French side finished ninth in the top-flight last season and could rival his former side Feyenoord, according to Dutch outlet 1908.nl.

Sinisterra initially joined the Whites Leeds last summer in a £22m deal from the Dutch giants. However, things haven't quite gone to plan at Elland Road, with Leeds suffering relegation and Sinisterra unable to make the impact he would and the club would have liked.

The Colombian international winger struggled with fitness and injuries, and perhaps if he had remained available more frequently, then the Whites would have staved off relegation. Sinisterra notched seven goals and one assist from 22 games in all competitions last term.

The move came the season after was almost ever present for the Dutch giants, bagging 23 goals and 14 assists in 49 games in all competitions and being awarded the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season award.

Football Insider are now suggesting that talks have taken place between Leeds and Brentford in the hopes of sorting out a move whilst Sinisterra remains away from Leeds' first-team training over his current situation.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke gave an update on Sinisterra's future last week. The Colombian, alongside other Whites' wingers Wilfried Gnonto and Helder Costa, reportedly asked to be left out of matchday squads at the present time, including the last two league fixtures with Birmingham City and West Bromwich Albion.

Who could Leeds United sign in the transfer window?

Should his exit to the Bees go through, here, we have looked at four ways Leeds could spend the money raised by his sale, alongside the recent sale of Tyler Adams for a reported intial fee of £23 million, with add-ons also part of the deal.

Lewis O'Brien

Nottingham Forest central-midfielder Lewis O'Brien is said to be interesting multiple clubs in the Championship, according to a report last month from Alan Nixon. Darren Witcoop has more recently revealed O’Brien could still leave on loan to the Championship this month with there being "a host of interested clubs."

The Whites are short of depth in midfield, with Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray the starting midfielders, and fellow youngsters Darko Gyabi, Lewis Bate, and Jamie Shackleton giving them a fairly inexperienced midfield at present.

Following the sale of Adams, Leeds are in need of a replacement, and O'Brien would add depth, quality, and competition to their squad and would be an excellent loan or permanent capture, if they can agree terms with Forest.

Cameron Archer

Leeds have reportedly been put off by Aston Villa's £20 million valuation of Cameron Archer, according to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider.

However, the sale of Sinisterra could potentially open the door back up for the Whites with regards to Archer. The striker spent the second half of last season with Middlesbrough, where he scored 11 and assisted six from 20 league appearances, alerting many clubs to his services this summer.

Proven goalscorers are gold dust at any level, and the 21-year-old has already contributed to 25 goals in 40 Championship games for Preston North End and Middlesbrough on loan. Leeds are keen to recruit a centre-forward this summer to ease the burden on the injury prone Patrick Bamford, and Archer would be the ideal candidate to bolster their forward line.

Charlie Taylor

Charlie Taylor is said to be a target for Leeds, according to Phil Hay of The Athletic. The move hasn't progressed since he reported it, but he has since maintained that it is one to keep an eye on during the final week or so of the transfer window.

Taylor is dependable and obviously has promotion-winning experience, having gone up with Burnley last season, which would be a welcome addition to the Elland Road dressing room.

That experience is important, as is his familiarity with the club he played , who are still in need of at least one full-back before the end of the window, as there have been issues on both defensive flanks. Leo Hjelde and Sam Byram are currently being utilised at left-back, but it is neither player's primary position; however, it is with Taylor.

Ilias Chair

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Chair has established himself as one of the most creative players in the Championship in recent years and if Leeds lose Sinisterra and Willy Gnonto this summer, as well as Jack Harrison, then they will be short of wingers and creative players behind the strikers.

Fortunately, Chair can operate in either role behind the striker, making him an ideal candidate to come in late in the window. Farke could use him as a playmaker through the middle, or off the right-hand side, much like he did with Emi Buendia at Norwich City.

He could thrive for the Whites, and put up impressive numbers last season for a team that struggled, highlighting how he could scale up in a more progressive and dominant side. Chair scored five goals and registered nine assists in 42 appearances in all competitions last term and was rewarded for his form with an inclusion in the Morocco squad for the World Cup last year.