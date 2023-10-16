Highlights West Bromwich Albion have made some costly mistakes in the transfer window, with players like Karlan Grant failing to live up to expectations despite a hefty fee.

Georgios Samaras, despite his success at Celtic, struggled to make an impact at West Brom and eventually terminated his contract before it expired.

Markus Rosenberg, who arrived on a free transfer, had a forgettable time at the club, making limited appearances and failing to contribute goals or assists.

West Bromwich Albion find themselves mid-table in the Championship table at present, with Carlos Corberan's side looking to re-establish themselves as top six contenders once again in the second tier despite financial uncertainty hanging over the Hawthorns for a long period of time.

If they were to reach the Premier League again in the not too distant future, then this group of players would more than endear themselves to the Hawthorns faithful, just as many great players have done before them.

However, as is the case with any club in the EFL, The Baggies aren't immune to their own disasters in the transfer window and Football League World looks back at four times they got it drastically wrong.

Karlan Grant

This may feel like a surprise inclusion, but taking into account the estimated £15m fee on a six-year contract, it's fair to say that the money spent on Karlan Grant isn't really justifiable from the Albion hierarchy's point of view.

Grant struggled for form in the Premier League as the club were instantly relegated, scoring one goal in 21 appearances. The following campaign would be the only time the former Huddersfield man has hit a relatively strong vein of form as he scored 18 times in 44 games despite Albion's disappointing 10th place finish.

Last season, the 26-year-old scored just three times in 31 games, and has been loaned out to Cardiff City in this current campaign, where he looks to revitalise his career. It seems that whilst there'll still be two years left on his contract that Grant won't be in the West Midlands much longer.

Georgios Samaras

The Greek international and former Celtic cult hero Georgios Samaras joined the club in the summer of 2014 under the management of Alan Irvine.

Despite his creative exploits north of the border, the then 29-year-old failed to stake a regular spot in the starting lineup under Irvine and his replacement, Tony Pulis.

All of his appearances for the club came as a substitute and in February 2015 he would join Al-Hilal on loan, before terminating his contract in the summer of 2015, despite having a further year left to run on his deal.

Markus Rosenberg

The Swedish striker moved to the Hawthorns in the summer of 2012 after being released by Werder Bremen, but his time in the West Midlands won't be remembered with any fondness by the supporters.

He would find himself playing second fiddle to the likes of Shane Long that campaign, but still managed to make 24 appearances in the Premier League, contributing just two assists and no goals.

Despite being made available to leave, Rosenberg stuck around at the beginning of 2013/14, but made just six appearances. It was clear the writing was on the wall and he would terminate his contract in February 2014.

Kenneth Zohore

Zohore joined the club for an estimated £8m fee in July 2019 as Albion bid farewell to the likes of Salomon Rondon and Jay Rodriguez, but the Dane would hardly justify the price tag.

Whilst Albion would eventually end the season promoted under Slaven Bilic, Zohore's impact on their second place finish when taking the fee into account was minimal, featuring just 17 times in the Championship and scoring only three goals.

Although he would remain contracted to Albion until January 2023, the striker played just twice more for the club, with a loan spell at Millwall also not going to plan in the 2020/21 campaign.