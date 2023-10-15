Highlights Watford FC's underwhelming start to the Championship campaign has put them in a precarious position in the league standings.

The January transfer window will be crucial for Watford to strengthen their squad and improve their chances of competitiveness.

Past transfer mistakes, such as unsuccessful signings and selling players at undervalued prices, highlight the risks involved in making the right decisions during the transfer market.

It has certainly been a challenging start to the Championship campaign for those associated with Watford FC.

Following a somewhat underwhelming 11th place finish in their first season back in the second-tier after relegation from the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign, the Hornets will have been hoping to kick on from that this time round under new boss Valerien Ismael, to push for a return to the top-flight.

So far though, things have not worked out in that way, with the club from Vicarage Road instead currently sat 20th in the current Championship standings, looking somewhat nervously over their shoulders at the relegation zone.

As a result, the January transfer window could be key for Watford, in terms of giving them a chance to strengthen their squad, to allow them to be competitive in the second half of this season.

However, it is worth noting that recent history suggests there is no guarantee that the club will get everything right once the window reopens at the turn of the year.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at four times when Watford actually got things wrong in the transfer market, over the course of the last few years.

4 Rey Manaj

Given he had previously been on the books of European giants such as Inter Milan and Barcelona, Manaj looked an exciting signing for Watford when he joined from the latter in the summer of 2022.

Having paid an undisclosed fee for his services, while signing him to a three-year deal, the Hornets will have been looking for a return on their investment on the striker as they aimed for a return to the Premier League.

However, Manaj failed to provide that, scoring just once in seven appearances before his contract was terminated just months after his arrival in January 2023, making this one that simply did not work out.

3 Stipe Perica

Perica signed for Watford from Udinese for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2020, but proved to be another striker who couldn't get the goals the club would have been hoping for.

In 18 appearances for the Hornets, the former Croatia youth international found the net on just one occasion, in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in October 2020.

It was then announced in August 2021, less than a year into his two-year contract at Vicarage Road, that Perica had left Watford to join Maccabi Tel Aviv, having never made an impact on the Hornets.

2 Ignacio Pussetto

Pussetto's three-and-a-half-year spell with Watford came to an end earlier this summer, when his contract with the club was terminated by mutual consent, bringing an end to a disappointing stint with the Hornets.

Having been signed from Udinese in January 2020 for a reported £7million, Pussetto made just eight league appearances for Watford during his time with the club, spending time back in Italy on loan with the likes of Udinese and Sampdoria.

Given the loss they went on to make with him leaving the club for nothing after so long this summer, this is a signing that simply did not work out in any way from a Watford point of view.

1 Ben Wilmot

Having helped Watford win promotion back to the Premier League in the 2020/21 season, Wilmot then returned to the Championship in the summer of 2021, when he was sold to Stoke City.

Given the useful role he had played in the Hornets' promotion, and that with two years remaining on his contract - putting Watford in a decent position to respond to offers - the reported fee of £1.5-2million for this sale was arguably a relatively low one.

Indeed, with the centre back having since become a key player for Stoke in the Championship - suggesting he could have been a key man in Ismael's current side - who now looks as though he is worth a fair amount more, it could be argued that selling him at that price at that time means Watford have missed out from both a footballing, and financial, perspective.