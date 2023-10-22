Highlights Swindon missed out on signing Eoin Doyle on a longer contract, resulting in him leaving for Bolton and helping them get promoted.

The January transfer window looks as though it has the potential to be an important one for Swindon Town.

Currently sitting sixth in the League Two table, the Robins know that getting things right in the market at the turn of the year, could be vital to their hopes of winning promotion back to League Two come the end of the current campaign.

However, it could be argued that recent history suggests there is no guarantee they will be entirely successful in the market at the turn of the year, with things having not always worked out for the club in that respect.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at four times where things look as though they have gone rather wrong for Swindon in the transfer window, right here.

Not signing Eoin Doyle on a longer contract

Doyle enjoyed a spectacular first half of the 2019/20 season on loan with Swindon from Bradford, scoring 23 goals in 22 league games.

The Robins then paid an undisclosed fee to make that move permanent in the 2020 January transfer window, but only on a deal until the summer of 2020.

As a result, despite Swindon's promotion, the striker then left to join Bolton on a free transfer ahead of the 2020/21 season, in which he would then help fire the Trotters to promotion from League Two to League One, meaning Swindon seemingly missed out here from both a football and financial perspective.

Loaning out Scott Twine

Following their promotion to League One, Swindon loaned Scott Twine back to League Two with Newport in the summer of 2020.

While the Robins struggled in the first half of that season, Twine excelled at Newport, and he was recalled by Swindon in January 2021. Although their form then improved - Twine playing an important role in that - it was not enough to prevent the club from suffering relegation back to League Two.

Given Twine would then leave Swindon on a free in the summer of 2021, going onto enjoy success and climb the divisions in the Football League, this is another where the Robins look to have missed out considerably.

Akin Odimayo

Signed on a one-year deal in the summer of 2020, Odimayo's form in his debut campaign with Swindon, saw him linked with several Championship clubs in the lead-up to the 2021 summer market.

In the end, Odimayo would again sign a one-year deal with Swindon for the 2021/22 season, but they were then unable to extend his deal further, and the centre back left for Northampton last summer.

As a result, the Robins ended up losing a player who could have been a valuable asset for nothing, before seeing him promoted with a rival last season.

David Peach

Going further back in time, Swindon paid a reported £150,000 to sign Peach as a replacement for the legendary Paul Trollope in March 1980, things never worked out for the centre back at the club.

Peach struggled to win over the Robins' fans, and he made just over 50 appearances for Swindon before leaving to join Leyton Orient in 1981, with Swindon on course for relegation to the fourth-tier.

Given the fee they paid for Peach was unlikely to have helped with the financial trouble the club endured during this period either, this is one deal, that seems to have backfired in every possible way.