Over the years, especially since their rise up the EFL pyramid and into the Premier League, Swansea City were known for some shrewd transfer deals, with the £2 million deal to bring Michu to South Wales being one of the most notorious.

But the Swans - like any club - haven't been foot perfect in the transfer window though, especially when they have had the riches of the Premier League to spend.

Let's take a look at FOUR times that the Welsh outfit got their dealings badly wrong over the years.

Roque Mesa

By 2017, Swansea were well-versed in the Spanish market and they'd had Roberto Martinez earlier in his career as a manager and also a player, so there was a lot of faith in their transfer deals in that part of the world.

And before the 2017-18 season began, the Swans splashed out on a small midfielder from Las Palmas called Roque Mesa, spending £11 million on his services at the age of 28.

Mesa was supposed to keep things ticking over in midfield as perhaps an upgraded Leon Britton, but in reality he struggled to adapt to the rigours of English football.

Playing in 11 Premier League matches in the first half of the season, Mesa had returned to Spain by the time February 2018 came around, with a loan deal to Sevilla agreed.

That soon became permanent and, in fairness to Mesa, he has performed fairly regularly in Spain's top division for a number of years since - he just wasn't suited for Swansea at the time.

Wilfried Bony

Bony is a cult hero at Swansea for his first stint at the club - but his second spell could not have gotten much worse.

34 goals in 70 appearances following his £12 million move from Vitesse in 2013 saw Bony become much sought-after by bigger clubs, and in January 2015, Man City came calling with a £28 million bid that was accepted.

After just 18 months at the Etihad Stadium though, Bony was allowed to depart and, after a loan deal at Stoke which proved to be a disaster, he made a heroic return to Swansea in 2017.

Swansea once again paid £12 million for the Ivorian's services, but this time around he wasn't as successful, and after some niggling injuries through the 2017-18 season, a ruptured ACL in February 2018 put him on the sidelines for a long time.

City were back in the Championship when Bony was fit again, but after just seven outings in the second tier, he was loaned out to Al-Arabi of Qatar in January 2019 when his contract ran down.

Fans will always be appreciative of the powerful striker for his contributions in his first 18 months, but the second time around was a financial disaster - he was most recently at Bolivian outfit Always Ready, but at the age of 34, Bony currently doesn't have a club.

Sam Clucas

Another bad purchase was Clucas, although City did at least get some money back that they spent on him.

Clucas had a pretty quick rise through non-league and the lower leagues to get to the top flight, and after his 2016-17 campaign in the Premier League with Hull City, Swansea decided to spend the best part of £16.5 million on a midfielder who contributed to just four goals in that season.

And whilst he started often for the Swans, Clucas wasn't very effective and was part of a side that was eventually relegated from the top flight in his first year there.

Clucas ended up staying in the Championship in 2018 as Stoke City spent £6 million on his services, so whilst Swansea clawed some cash back, they still made a big loss on a player who made no real impact - nowadays, Clucas is at Rotherham United.

Borja Baston

The summer of 2017 was a really bad time in the transfer market for Swansea with the previous three players signed, and a year prior they had landed the services of Baston from Atletico Madrid.

A club-record £15.5 million was paid for the Spanish striker, who had netted 18 times on loan for Eibar in La Liga the season prior, so he came with a decent pedigree.

Baston, though, could not translate that to English football, and in his first season scored just once in 18 Premier League outings and spent the next two years back in Spain on loan with Malaga and Alaves.

With one year still left on his contract, Baston tried to make a go of things with Swansea in the Championship in 2019, and after scoring six times in the first half of the campaign, he secured himself a short-term move to Aston Villa of the Premier League, with the Midlands club paying no transfer fee for his services.

Baston was another player who Swansea lost a lot of money on in a two-year period that isn't looked back on too fondly - he's now in his early 30's and playing for Real Oviedo in the second tier of Spain.