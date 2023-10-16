Highlights Southampton's recent recruitment has been a contributing factor to their relegation and lack of consistency in the Championship.

The club has had several highly-awaited signings that have failed to deliver and had to be let go.

Despite their focus on developing young talent and buying players with potential, not every deal has succeeded, as seen with players like Guido Carillo, Mislav Oršić, Vegard Forren, and Dani Osvaldo.

Southampton became renowned in past years for developing young talent and hidden gems, but that does not mean every deal has succeeded.

No transfer is a guarantee and, for one reason or another, sometimes do not work out where parting ways is simply the best solution for both club and player.

The Saints are no exception to this trend, with several highly-awaited signings not delivering when the moment arrived.

Recent recruitment, meanwhile, was likely a contributing factor in Southampton’s relegation last term, ending an 11-year stint in the top-flight with the joys of European football blessed upon the south coast during that time.

Russell Martin’s side now have to navigate their way through the chaos that is the Championship but have struggled to find consistency in the early stages of the campaign, sitting mid-table at the October international break despite pre-season shouts of the side being title contenders - more than 10 points behind the leaders Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

A continued focus in bringing through young stars and buying players with a wealth of potential is the strategy for Southampton this summer as we wait to see what players can make a positive impact at St Mary's.

Weekly wages: Southampton's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

That dream, however, sometimes does not become reality as we take a look at four players who failed to deliver during their time at the club despite excelling elsewhere.

Guido Carillo

An intriguing talent, the former Estudiantes and Monaco man enjoyed a relatively productive spell in France, all things considered.

The Argentine forward signed for the Ligue 1 giants in 2015 and went on to score 15 goals across three seasons at the club, helping the club lift the league title in 2017, with a respectable return in that year, scoring seven times despite starting just five matches.

While not boasting the most prolific resume, Southampton signed Carillo for a reported £19.2 million in January 2018, but failed to score in seven top-flight appearances.

A significant amount spent following the big-money sale of Virgil van Dijk, the forward would never play in the Premier League again, instead moving to Spanish side Leganés on loan for consecutive seasons.

Southampton later terminated his contract in 2020 with the player set for a move to Elche ahead of subsequent moves to Henan and former club Estudiantes.

Mislav Oršić

Previously targeted by West Bromwich Albion, Oršić eventually made his move to England in January from Dinamo Zagreb in order to aid the Saints' survival bid.

The Croatian international enjoyed a prolific spell with his former club, lifting four consecutive league titles while scoring 51 goals in that time.

A well-travelled and experienced forward, with stints in South Korea, Italy and China, opportunities were limited for the 30-year-old with a solitary Premier League cameo.

The reported £8 million signing, meanwhile, has not stuck around for the promotion push, joining Turkish side Trabzonspor, concluding a short-lived yet underwhelming signing for Southampton.

Vegard Forren

The promising Norwegian defender, who had accrued more than 100 appearances for Molde, lifting two league titles, was subject to European interest prior to his move to St Mary's in 2013.

The Norwegian international, however, never played a senior match for the club and subsequently returned to his former side six months later despite Southampton forking out a reported £4 million for his services.

Forren made another fleeting cameo in England with Brighton & Hove Albion in 2017, only to not make an appearance once again, before returning to Molde for a third time.

The 35-year-old has continued to ply his trade for the likes of Brann, Træff as well as Faroese side KÍ Klaksvik since his forgettable stints in the south of England.

Dani Osvaldo

The prolific forward arrived at the club in 2013 after recording a double-figure goal tally in the past three consecutive seasons for Espanyol and two for AS Roma - an impeccable 27 goal return across two campaigns in the Italian capital.

Osvaldo cost the Saints a reported club recorded fee of around £15 million due to his impressive form. However, the player struggled to adapt to Premier League life.

Goals against Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Manchester City would be his only top-flight goals, albeit only playing 13 matches all season, and his only season in England at that.

Subsequent moves to the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan, Porto and Boca Juniors saw the now 37-year-old lift two league titles in the same number of continents before ending his career in Argentina with Banfield.