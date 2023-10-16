Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's new manager, Danny Rohl, has a tough task ahead as the club currently sits at the bottom of the Championship table.

A new era is underway at Sheffield Wednesday following the arrival of Danny Rohl as manager.

Rohl replaced Xisco Munoz at Hillsborough following the Spaniard's sacking earlier this month after picking up just two points from his first 10 league games, the worst start in the club's history.

The Owls currently sit bottom of the Championship table, and are already seven points from safety, but the former RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and German national team coach will be hoping to lead the club to survival.

Wednesday brought in 12 new players this summer following their promotion from League One, but many of the new additions have struggled to make an impact so far.

Sheffield Wednesday - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Djeidi Gassama PSG Permanent Pol Valentin Sporting Gijon Permanent Di'Shon Bernard Man United Permanent Juan Delgado Pacos Ferreira Permanent Anthony Musaba Monaco Permanent Reece James Blackpool Permanent Bambo Diaby Preston North End Permanent John Buckley Blackburn Rovers Loan Jeff Hendrick Newcastle United Loan Ashley Fletcher Watford Loan Momo Diaby Portimonense Loan Devis Vasquez AC Milan Loan

The Owls have had a mixed record in the transfer market over the years, and with that in mind, we looked at four times the club got it massively wrong.

Jordan Rhodes

This is one transfer that certainly should have worked out.

Wednesday fans had long clamoured for the club to swoop for Rhodes, and there was much excitement when the striker arrived at Hillsborough on loan from Middlesbrough in February 2017 before making the move permanent for a club-record £8 million that summer.

However, Rhodes fell out of favour under Jos Luhukay, and he spent the 2018-19 season on loan with Norwich City, but despite a strong spell at Carrow Road as he helped the Canaries to the Championship title, he struggled to regain his place in the Owls team after his return.

Rhodes was released by Wednesday in May 2021 following their relegation to League One, departing after scoring just 20 goals and providing five assists in 112 games for the club.

Almen Abdi

Abdi is another player who endured an incredibly underwhelming spell at Hillsborough.

The midfielder arrived at the club from Watford in July 2016 for a fee of £4 million, and it looked to be a coup for the Owls after his impressive performances at Vicarage Road.

However, Abdi scored one goal in just 23 appearances for Wednesday during his three-year spell in South Yorkshire, and he was released by the club in May 2019.

Abdi blamed former Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal for his struggles at the club, claiming that Carvalhal did not trust him and that he asked to leave the club on multiple occasions.

Joost van Aken

Defender van Aken made a big money move to Hillsborough from Dutch side Heerenveen in August 2017.

After a long search to bring in a new centre-back, it had been hoped that van Aken could provide the solution, but he failed to nail down his place in the team after a number of unconvincing performances.

Van Aken spent the 2019-20 season on loan at German side VfL Osnabruck, and although he did feature for the Owls following his return, he was released by the club in May 2021 after their relegation to League One.

After making just 33 appearances during his four-year spell at Wednesday, it is fair to say van Aken did not repay the club's significant investment in him.

Urby Emanuelson

Emanuelson was a shock signing for the Owls when he arrived at Hillsborough in September 2016 following his departure from Hellas Verona.

The Dutchman had enjoyed an illustrious career, representing the likes of Ajax, AC Milan, Fulham, Roma and Atalanta, but it did not work out for him in South Yorkshire.

Emanuelson was plagued by injury during his time with Wednesday, and he made just one appearance for the club as a substitute against Fulham on the final day of the 2016-17 season before being released that summer.

Thankfully for the Owls, Emanuelson was a free transfer, but it is likely he would have been on significant wages.