Highlights Key takeaways:

Struggles off the pitch, including points deductions, have hindered Reading's performance in League One.

The club's transfer window activity has contributed to their downfall, with costly signings like George Puscas and Sam Baldock.

Failing to secure a transfer fee for John Swift, despite his strong contributions, proved costly as he left as a free agent.

Reading are currently struggling at the bottom of the League One table.

Difficulties off the pitch have hampered the Royals over the last while, with points deduction penalties being handed out by the EFL.

Ruben Selles has been appointed to oversee the team’s attempts to rise back to the Championship.

However, the club will currently be hoping to survive in League One after recent developments off the pitch have made a lasting impact on the team on the pitch.

Activity in the transfer window has played a role in the downfall of the Berkshire outfit.

Here we look at four mistakes the club has made in the transfer window over the years…

1 George Puscas

Puscas signed for Reading in a big-money deal worth a club record €8 million (£6.9 million) in the summer of 2019.

The forward had a promising first season at the club, scoring 12 league goals from 38 appearances in the Championship.

However, his game time significantly reduced over the next two campaigns, scoring just five more goals from 46 appearances.

This led to his underwhelming departure to Genoa in the summer of 2021 in a deal worth just €2 million (£1.7 million), earning Reading a chunky loss.

2 Sam Baldock

Baldock signed for Reading in the summer of 2018 from Brighton in a deal worth up to £5 million.

This was a hefty fee for the Royals to pay, and the forward did not particularly live up to expectations.

The now 34-year-old made 65 league appearances across three campaigns, including just 31 starts.

During this period, he contributed 10 goals and four assists, failing to ever really make much of an impact with the team.

He departed Reading in the summer of 2021 for Derby County.

3 Marc McNulty

McNulty arrived at Reading in the summer of 2018, signing for the club as part of a £1.5 million deal from Coventry City.

The striker made 13 league appearances for the Royals, including just four starts, before ending up on loan within six months of his arrival at Berkshire.

Reading FC's top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

McNulty spent most of his time with Reading out on loan, competing for the likes of Hibernian, Sunderland and Dundee United.

The 31-year-old made his eventual departure from the club in 2023, signing for Orange County SC on a permanent basis in the January window earlier this year.

4 Sone Aluko

Aluko was a big money arrival at Reading in the summer of 2017, joining the club in a deal worth a reported £7.5 million.

The forward initially earned his place as a regular starter for the side, featuring 39 times in his first league season as the team finished 20th in the Championship.

However, his game time significantly reduced over the next few years of his contract with the Royals, which also included him going out on loan to Chinese Super League side Beijing Renhe.

The Nigerian returned to Reading, where he made 35 more appearances in two seasons before departing for Ipswich Town in the summer of 2021.

Aluko departed the Berkshire outfit as a free agent after the end of his four-year contract with the club, becoming a squad player with Kieran McKenna's side on their way back to the Championship.