Queens Park Rangers have had a tough start to this season in the Sky Bet Championship and will be looking over their shoulders at the moment.

The hope would have been that the R's were going to be able to move on from last season and get up the table, but so far that is proving hard to achieve.

It's up to the players to step up and get them up the table, then, and January could also be important as they aim to improve the squad where they can.

Certainly, they'll be hoping for a successful window there, and to avoid any duds - something that they've not always managed to do.

Here, then, we're looking at four transfers that simply did not pay off at Rangers when the time came, with many of them relating back to their last spells in the Premier League...

Tal Ben Haim

Tal Ben Haim had a wealth of top-flight experience he could have been able to use to his advantage at QPR, with him playing for the likes of Portsmouth, Manchester City, and Chelsea, as well as perhaps the most promising spell that he had at Bolton Wanderers.

However, his time at QPR just was not as auspicious, with him struggling for form and to get into the side and stay there.

Indeed, he had made only six appearances for QPR in all competitions before being released by the club following their relegation to the Championship.

Jose Bosingwa

Bosingwa arrived at Loftus Road in with experience of winning the Champions League during his respective spells at FC Porto and Chelsea.

However, he failed to live up to expectations and was fined £130,000 for refusing to be on the bench in December, only souring his time at the club.

He struggled for form throughout his short-lived time at the club, with him making just over 20 appearances for them before leaving in 2013.

Esteban Granero

QPR looked as though they were making a real statement when they brought in Granero from Real Madrid.

He was a talented, young midfielder being tipped for great things, but it quickly became apparent that it was not going to work out for him in west London.

He struggled to get to grips with Premier League football, and it wasn't so long before an exit from the club was on the cards.

A shame, given the expectation there was around him.

Park Ji-Sung

You could see the thinking behind Queens Park Rangers signing the South Korean international.

Park had a fine career at the top of the game, obviously most notably for Manchester United, and in that time he won multiple Premier League titles and a lot more besides.

He was a key figure in that side, but simply could not produce similar levels for QPR, with it quickly clear that his best days were behind him.

QPR signed a lot of experienced players around the time that Park joined, but very few of them were still at their best levels.