At present, Portsmouth are looking a rejuvenated club under the management of John Mousinho at the beginning of the 2023/24 season.

The South Coast outfit currently sit top of League One with 28 points from their opening twelve games, and remain the only side in the division to maintain an unbeaten record - in fact, this record in League outings stretches way back to March 11th.

Pompey are looking to end a twelve-year exile from the second tier of English football, as the landscape of the club has overseen drastic change from the darkest of periods in the club's long history, which saw them plummet from the Premier League to League Two in just four seasons.

Many players from the club's spell in the top flight will stand out with supporters, but here at FLW, we cast an eye over four players who failed to hit the ground running after moving to Fratton Park.

1 Collins Mbesuma

The Zambian forward came to Portsmouth having had a remarkable previous two campaigns for both Roan United and Kaiser Chiefs but failed to make any impact after his transfer back in 2005.

Mbesuma had just won the South African Footballer of the Year award after scoring 35 goals in 33 games for Kaiser Chiefs, catching attention from then-boss Alain Perrin.

At no fault of his own, Mbesuma had to wait until late in pre-season for a work permit due to Zambia's low prestige in the world rankings.

He had signed a three-year contract, but played more matches whilst on loan at Maritimo, as he only featured 4 times for Portsmouth before leaving in 2007 with no goals to his name.

2 Kostas Chalkias

The Greek goalkeeper joined from Panathinaikos in January 2005 and was thrown straight into the deep end when replacing fan favourite Shaka Hislop in a local derby FA Cup tie against Southampton.

The South Coast Derby, which Portsmouth were defeated 2-1 in, was to be just one of six appearances made by Chalkias in a short stint at Fratton Park, only appearing five times in the Premier League

After a lack of consistency coupled with the addition of former Liverpool keeper Sander Westerweld left him with no future at the club, and his contract was terminated in January 2006, which saw him join Real Murcia.

3 Tal Ben-Haim

The Israeli centre-back joined on a four-year deal in 2009, but his time at the club symbolised a wretched era for Pompey supporters. He would make 55 appearances for the club, including 24 in the relegation season of 2009/10.

As the club entered financial meltdown, administrators wanted Ben-Haim off the club's books as he was earning a sum of £36,000 per week, but didn't officially leave the club until August 2012, after finally reaching an agreement to part ways as the club faced liquidation upon their relegation to League One in that summer after a winding up petition was issued by HMRC for over £1.6m in unpaid taxes.

4 Rory Allen

The 23-year-old forward made the switch to Fratton Park from Tottenham Hotspur in July 1999, becoming the club's first £1m signing in the process.

However, his time at the club would prove rather unfortunate as knee injuries hindered his progress. After scoring two of his three goals for the club during the first week of his contract.Allen would then sustain an ankle problem in September 1999 which ruled him out until March 2000. His final goal for the club came in May 2000 in a 3-1 defeat to QPR.

As a result of knee injuries, the forward missed the entirety of the 2000/01 and 2001/02 campaigns, before terminating his contract in November 2002, before retiring at the age of just 25.