Port Vale were very busy in the summer, as the club made several changes to their squad ahead of the new season.

The Valiants returned to League One last season, and while they had a stick patch towards the end of the campaign, they did enough to cement their place in the division for this season.

So, another campaign in the third tier meant the club could make the changes they deemed necessary as they bid to climb further up the table.

The club has made a steady start to this season, but there is still a long way to go before we can judge the new additions.

So, with that, we have looked at four times Port Vale have got it wrong in the transfer window...

1 Exodus Geohaghon

Port Vale signed Geohaghon in January 2011 on loan from Peterborough United.

The midfielder joined Posh in 2009 from Kettering but seemed to struggle to establish himself in their team and would go on to spend several seasons on loan elsewhere.

In 2011, he signed for the Valiants and stayed with them for six months, but during that time, he only appeared for the club on 12 occasions.

In his limited appearances, he failed to impress during what was a tough time for Port Vale and it was no surprise they didn’t pursue a permanent deal.

2 Lawrie Wilson

Wilson has played for a host of teams throughout his career, one of them being Port Vale.

The defender, who predominantly plays as a right-back, joined the club on a free transfer in 2017 after he left Bolton Wanderers.

But his time with Vale was cut short, as he only stayed at the club until January 2018, when the club let him leave on a free transfer to join non-league side Ebbsfleet.

In his six months at the club, he played just eight games for the Valiants, and while he didn’t cost a transfer fee, it was seemingly a mistake by the club to sign the player.

3 Martin Paterson

Paterson was another player to join Vale and not stay at the club for very long.

The forward started his career at Stoke City, but by the time he joined Vale, he had played for a host of teams.

Obviously, his connections with Stoke made it very difficult for him to get off to a good start at the club.

However, he didn’t perform well enough with Vale, and that made his signing all the more disappointing.

The Northern Irishman only found the net twice in 16 appearances during the 2016/17 campaign and was released after just six months at the club. It seemed to be a signing that had many fans questioning the decision to sign a former Stoke player in the first place.

Port Vale's top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

4 Chris Mbamba

Vale signed Mbamba in the summer of 2016, but it was going to be a signing that just never worked out for the player or club.

A year later, after Vale were relegated to League Two, they decided to let the winger leave the club on a free transfer.

In that season, Mbamba played just 11 games in all competitions, failing to score or register an assist along the way.

In the end, it resulted in a signing to forget for the club and a season that Mbamba won’t look back on with fondness.