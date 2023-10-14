Highlights Plymouth Argyle's impressive summer signings, including Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker, have contributed to their respectable start in the Championship.

The club has made shrewd acquisitions, giving themselves a good chance of staying up this season.

However, Plymouth has had some transfer market failures in the past, such as Taribo West and Yoann Folly, who didn't live up to expectations.

Recently, Plymouth Argyle have been in tip-top form when it comes to shopping for fresh faces.

An impressive summer window saw Steven Schumacher's side romp to the League One title in a record-breaking season last time out, and they've enjoyed a fairly-respectable start to life back in the Championship this time around, too.

Much of that can be attributed to their business during the summer months.

Argyle launched impressive captures by bringing back Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker - both of whom flourished on loan in Devon in the previous term - on permanent deals from Norwich City and Swansea City respectively, whereas Finn Azaz was also brought back for a second stint alongside the likes of Conor Hazard and Luke Cundle among others.

Plymouth Argyle - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Morgan Whittaker Swansea City Permanent Bali Mumba Norwich City Permanent Conor Hazard Celtic Permanent Julio Pleguezuelo Twente FC Permanent Lewis Gibson Everton Permanent Mustapha Bundu Anderlecht Permanent Luke Cundle Wolves Loan Kaine Kesler-Hayden Aston Villa Loan Finn Azaz Aston Villa Loan Lewis Warrington Everton Loan

Although they feel destined to be scrapping it out in the lower echelons of the table this term, it's nonetheless difficult to contest that they went about their recruitment the right way and have given themselves a good chance of staying up with shrewd acquisitions.

It hasn't always been that way, though, as we take a look at the four times where Plymouth have got it wrong in the transfer market.

Taribo West

This was always a weird one.

Formerly of Italian giants and fierce adversaries Inter and AC Milan, West also received 42 caps for Nigeria and possessed a substantial degree of pedigree during his playing days.

That doesn't always translate into a guarantee of success, though, as Plymouth found out for themselves when they brought the experienced defender to Home Park in 2005.

He played only four times in the league before having his contract terminated and never played professionally again.

Yoann Folly

Folly is the second successive individual to have held credentials that simply didn't materialise into benefit at Argyle and he was even signed just three years after West, potentially telling you something about the club's recruitment model at the time.

He was much younger than the Nigerian, but he still had some decent qualifications after spending time in France's famed Clairefontaine academy and turning out for Les Blues at under-21 level.

So there was excitement when he headed to the South West from Sheffield Wednesday in January 2008, however, it didn't go to plan as he failed to break into the team on a consistent basis and the nadir came when he was loaned out to Dagenham and Redbridge of the fourth-tier.

It was a steep fall from grace for the Frenchman, who later joined Aberdeen before sadly retiring at the age of 27 owing to health issues.

Steven MacLean

Signed at around the same time Folly, the move also went sorely for the Scottish frontman.

MacLean signed for a then-club record fee of £500,000 from Championship rivals Cardiff City, yet question marks over that outlay were prominent from the get-go given he'd endured a paltry run of form infront of goal in South Wales, too.

That loss of form followed him down to Plymouth, where he scored just six times from 53 outings amid loan moves to Oxford United and Aberdeen.

A permanent switch to Yeovil Town followed and MacLean went on to revitalise his career back north of the border with St Johnstone.

Jim Paterson

It'd be fair to say that the January 2008 transfer window was an absolute disaster for the Pilgrims, and Paterson only enforces that notion even further.

The versatile wide-man joined from Motherwell but, in a common theme of his career, he saw his stay down south blighted by foul fate on the injury front and made 26 appearances before going back up to Scotland with Aberdeen.