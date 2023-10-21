Highlights Key takeaways:

Notts County's recent success can be attributed to their strong player recruitment, which has led to their promotion and good start in the second tier.

The club has made some major mistakes in the transfer market historically, including signing high-profile players like Sol Campbell and Ade Akinbiyi who ultimately did not perform well.

Declan Edge and Ben Burgess were also questionable signings by Notts County, with both players failing to make a significant impact during their time at the club.

At present, Notts County are currently a club on a clear upwards trajectory.

After three unsuccessful play-off attempts in the National League in consecutive seasons, last year, the club finally won a much-deserved promotion and return to the EFL, marking a big moment for the football club.

The club have also started life in the second tier very well, competing at the sharp end of the table, albeit at the very early stages.

Of course, some of the club's recent success can be put down to many factors, but one key aspect in any football club's long-term successes or failures is their player recruitment, something Notts County have done well in recent seasons.

That has not always been the case, though.

With that said, here are four times the club got it very wrong in the transfer market historically.

1 Sol Campbell

Undoubtedly the most high-profile name to feature on this list, Notts County very much got it wrong when they signed former England international Sol Campbell in 2009.

At the time, the club had recently been subject to a Middle Eastern takeover, and quickly moved to snap up a 34-year-old Campbell on a five-year deal.

Campbell's club debut came in September 2009, but he walked out of the club just days later, with his contract cancelled by mutual consent.

Reports suggest Campbell was on a huge £40K per week at the club - more than any player in the division earned in one season.

Looking back, it was a totally bizarre decision by the club, and certainly one in hindsight Campbell will surely regret.

2 Ade Akinbiyi

Another player signed the same summer as Campbell in 2009, Ade Akinbiyi was another signing the club totally got wrong.

Having recently been released by Houston Dynamo of MLS, County wasted no time in snapping Akinbiyi up, but to little success.

The forward went on to play just one season at the club, being released at the end of the 2009/10 campaign.

As a striker, goals are a good indication of how things are going, and with Akinbiyi not scoring once for the club, it was, looking back on it, once again another strange transfer.

Albeit, the 2009/10 season was a successful one for the club overall, winning League Two.

3 Declan Edge

Bringing Declan Edge to the football club is yet another very questionable decision made by Notts County over the years.

The former New Zealand international joined the club in 1985 and would last until 1987, although not with much success.

During those years, Edge made just ten league appearances for the club.

A decade or so ago, Edge was voted the worst Notts County signing of all time by magazine FourFourTwo, as per the NZ Herald.

4 Ben Burgess

Last but not least, Ben Burgess is another player signed by Notts County that you certainly have to question looking back at the deal.

As per Transfermarkt, Burgess is one of the most expensive deals at the club ever, costing them their fourth highest ever transfer fee.

Despite this, though, it equated to little joy, with Burgess going on to play 49 games for the club, and scoring just five measly goals.

Given he had scored higher numbers in a higher division previously, hopes would have been much higher for Burgess at Meadow Lane and looking back, it was certainly an error to spend such a fee on him.