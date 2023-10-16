Highlights Norwich City's underwhelming first season back in the Championship following relegation has led them to seek a return to the Premier League.

Norwich City are looking to make a return to the Premier League in the near future, after an underwhelming first season back in the Championship following relegation.

The Canaries had made a bright start to the season, winning three out of their first four matches before tailing off in September with just two wins from their last eight matches in all competitions.

New signings such as Ashley Barnes, Jack Stacey, Shane Duffy and Christian Fassnacht have been the best performing incomings to Carrow Road after what was David Wagner's first opportunity to gain a full pre-season under his belt in East Anglia.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

Over time, Canaries fans will make their own judgment as to whether these players were value for money. However, here at Football League World, we're going to analyse a quartet of players who the Canaries hierarchy and previous management had brought to the club who didn't quite justify their own price tags.

Yanic Wildschut

Whilst former Canaries boss and current Stoke head coach Alex Neil is often known for his initial period of success at Carrow Road, towards the end of his tenure, the signing of Yanic Wildschut sums up where things went drastically wrong for the Scot.

The Dutchman joined from Wigan Athletic for a £7m fee back in January 2017, after scoring 14 times in 65 games for the Latics, but his time at Carrow Road would see him feature just 29 times, scoring just two goals - the first of those coming against Bristol City just weeks after his transfer.

However, Wildschut would also spend a year and a half away from the club, with seperate loan spells with Cardiff and Bolton before being released in May 2019.

Steven Naismith

The former Everton man joined Norwich for an estimated £8m fee in January 2016 to help aid the club's survival bid in the top flight, but despite the occasional flash of brilliance, the price tag was hardly justified.

He scored just once in the Premier League for Norwich as the club were relegated, before scoring five in only 29 Championship appearances the following season as the club finished ten points behind the play-offs.

After an ankle ligament injury in the early parts of the following season, Naismith was made available for a loan move and subsequently joined Hearts, who he would join permanently after a year and a half on loan from the Canaries, before retiring in 2021 after the club's promotion back to the SPFL.

Michael Theoklitos

After a successful period as Melbourne Victory's first-choice goalkeeper between 2005 and 2009, Theoklitos joined Norwich in their first third tier campaign since 1960, and despite it ending as Champions, the Australian's only outing would prove disastrous.

Having been signed by Bryan Gunn, Theoklitos started Norwich's opening game of the season against Colchester, but would be breached seven times as Gunn was duly replaced by the U's boss, Paul Lambert, who instantly signed Fraser Forster to play between the sticks.

His time with the club would only last seven months, with the 7–1 defeat his only appearance for the club.

Ricky Van Wolfswinkel

Having had a successful stint at Sporting CP, big things were expected of Ricky Van Wolfswinkel after his move to Carrow Road, but similarly to the club's fortunes at the time it would go badly wrong.

His only league goal for the club would come on his debut - a 2-2 draw with Everton - despite making a total of 25 appearances in the Premier League as Norwich were relegated in May 2014.

After loan spells at Saint Ettiene and Real Betis, where he would score six goals over two years, the Dutch striker returned to his first club, Vitesse Arnhem on an undisclosed fee.