Millwall seem to be the definition of a stable ship.

And a big reason why they are run so effectively is because of their former owner John Berylson, who backed manager Gary Rowett in recent years but also ensured the club didn't breach financial rules.

It's such a shame that Berylson passed away in the summer and the Lions' former boss Ian Holloway told Football League World just how much of a miss he will be at The Den, but with his son James now at the helm, you would expect the club to be run in a similar way.

The club have operated shrewdly in the transfer market in recent years and this is a key reason why the club have been able to secure top-half finishes in recent years, with last summer's signing Zian Flemming coming in and being able to make up for the firepower they lost when Jed Wallace left on the expiration of his contract to join West Bromwich Albion.

Also adding plenty of quality to their squad during the previous window, they are in a good position at the moment.

Millwall - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Casper De Norre OH Leuven Permanent Kevin Nisbet Hibernian Permanent Matija Sarkic Wolves Permanent Joe Bryan Fulham Permanent Wes Harding Rotherham United Permanent Allan Campbell Luton Town Loan Ryan Longman Hull City Loan Brooke Norton-Cuffy Arsenal Loan

However, there have been some moves, both in and out, that haven't worked out for the best for the Lions.

We take a look at four of these below.

1 Andreas Voglsammer's move to Millwall

It's unclear how much the forward signed for considering the fee remains undisclosed until this day, but he didn't do that well during his time at The Den.

Although his assists-per-game ratio wasn't too bad, he only scored three times in 45 competitive appearances and that isn't a great record considering Rowett would have had high hopes for him.

The key reason why he makes this list though is because he left the club for free during the latter stages of August. That isn't ideal considering the Lions paid a fee to bring him in.

2 George Honeyman's permanent switch from Hull City

On paper, the Honeyman signing looked like a good one considering he had been a good asset for Hull City during the 2021/22 season.

But he hasn't made a competitive appearance so far this season and has scored just once in 40 displays during his time in the English capital.

The Lions certainly haven't got value for money for him so far and that's a shame because he could have been a real asset for Rowett in the final third.

He still has time to turn things around, but this move hasn't worked out at all thus far.

3 Luke Freeman's loan move from Sheffield United

Freeman's loan switch to the Lions probably didn't cost them too much money, although they may have been paying a chunk of his wages to take him to The Den.

Joining in January 2022, he suffered a hamstring injury on his debut and was ruled out for the remainder of the season, making him the most unsuccessful signing on this list by a clear distance.

Currently a free agent, it would be a surprise to see Rowett go back in for him anytime soon following such an unsuccessful spell in London.

4 Kenneth Zohore's loan transfer from West Brom

Considering how much of a success he was at Cardiff City, his time on loan at Millwall was a major disappointment.

He only joined on loan so the Lions probably didn't spend too much on him in total, but he scored just twice in 17 league appearances for them.

That isn't an impressive total - and it's a shame that the Danish forward wasn't able to build on his impressive time at the Cardiff City Stadium.