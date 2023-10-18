Highlights James Scowcroft proved to be a disaster for Leyton Orient, failing to score in 30 appearances and struggling with fitness issues.

Gary Taylor-Fletcher, despite being known to the club, didn't make a significant impact at Orient, scoring just one league goal in 21 appearances.

James Alabi, brought in to rediscover his form, disappointingly scored only twice in his debut season, proving to be a waste of a wage.

With their rise back to League One last season under Richie Wellens, Leyton Orient are doing a lot right on and off the pitch recently, including the recruitment of plenty of players that have been a success.

However, over the years, not every signing that has arrived at Brisbane Road has been a success story.

Let's take a look at FOUR players who were flops for Orient and perhaps massive mistakes when it came to the transfer window.

1 James Scowcroft

For a long time in his career, Scowcroft was quite a reliable Championship-level target man, with a few forays into the Premier League with Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

He scored 75 times in the second tier of English football during his career, so when brought into Leyton Orient in the summer of 2019 having departed Crystal Palace, there was hope Scowcroft could add some goals and experience at the top end of the pitch.

Scowcroft, who signed at the age of 33, was a disaster though, as he failed to score in 30 O's appearances in all competitions and had a number of fitness issues.

It wasn't a shock to see him drop into non-league with local side Bury Town when he departed Orient a year after his arrival, but his decline was very sudden.

2 Gary Taylor-Fletcher

At a time where Orient weren't exactly throwing money around, they splashed £50,000 out on Taylor-Fletcher in the summer of 2001 from Northwich Victoria.

Taylor-Fletcher was known to the club having netted twice for Northwich against the O's in an FA Cup clash in December 2000, and after a brief stint on loan with Hull City he was snapped up.

Leyton Orient's top-10 best ever managers (Ranked)

He didn't prove to be a hit in his early career with Orient though, scoring just one league goal in 21 appearances with multiple loan stints away from Brisbane Road.

Whilst he would of course go on to success with the likes of Blackpool and Huddersfield Town, becoming a Premier League player with the former, Taylor-Fletcher wasn't the right player at the time for Leyton Orient.

3 James Alabi

Alabi's early professional career was fairly low-key, but it was a stint with Chester in non-league between 2016 and 2017 that saw the striker rise to prominence.

After a poor year with Tranmere in 2017-18, Leyton Orient took a chance on Alabi whilst still in the National League, bringing him back to his London birthplace and they thought they could make him rediscover his form when he was at Chester.

However, Alabi proved to be a disaster as he scored just twice in his debut season from 31 appearances, and it was soon determined with the club back in League Two that he wasn't going to be a part of their long-term plans.

Orient could've gotten a better attacker at the time, with Alabi proving to be pretty much a waste of a wage.

4 Clayton Fortune

Whilst in League One in 2006, Orient snapped up defender Fortune, having showed some decent form for Port Vale and Bristol City in previous years.

At the age of 23, Fortune had the scope to improve with regular game-time, but he wasn't fancied after just a few months and ended up back at the aforementioned Vale on loan.

A second season saw Fortune impacted by injuries, and at the end of his two-year deal he was released and before long dropped into non-league - there were hopes that he could have been at the heart of Orient's defence for years but it just never happened.