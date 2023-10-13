Highlights Leicester City have effectively replaced and adjusted their squad after losing key players, resulting in their current top position in the Championship.

Some of Leicester City's post-title transfer moves have been underwhelming and unsuccessful, with players like Adrien Silva and Rachid Ghezzal failing to make their mark at the club.

Ahmed Musa and Islam Slimani, despite their initial promise, did not perform well for Leicester City and eventually moved on to other clubs.

While Leicester City have made several shrewd moves this summer, not every transfer has gone exactly to plan.

The Foxes may have lost star personnel Harvey Barnes and James Maddison in the wake of relegation, but they have not panicked in the transfer window, adequately replacing and adjusting their squad to the Championship challenge.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

To their credit, it has been done effectively with Leicester sitting top of the pile after 11 matches, a run of six straight victories taking them to double-figures for wins by October, with any worries of the club free-falling after the Premier League highs swiftly put to bed.

The 2016 Premier League champions epitomised the importance of building a talented yet determined squad on a modest budget with the likes of N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez going from unknown entities to world-class superstars.

Weekly wages: Leicester City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Not every transfer following on from the historic title win has been smooth-sailing, however, with underwhelming moves and dramatic transfer sagas not playing out as hoped.

With that, we take a look at four players who have thrived elsewhere but, for one reason or another, failed to make their mark at the King Power Stadium.

Adrien Silva

Poised to be Leicester’s marquee signing ahead of the 2017/18 season, the £22 million deal for the midfielder got off to the worst possible start after the transfer was delayed until January due to missing the deadline by 14 seconds, leaving both parties in limbo.

The former Sporting CP midfielder immediately came into the fold in January before going on to play 12 Premier League matches, only for game time to significantly decline in his first full season in the Midlands.

The Portuguese international started just one top-flight game in the 2018/19 season before spending the second half of the season on loan with AS Monaco, spelling the end of his Leicester career after spending a total of 18 months with the Ligue 1 giants.

The now 34-year-old later moved to Italian side Sampdoria before a more recent stint with Al Wahda.

Rachid Ghezzal

With Riyad Mahrez departing in 2018, fellow Algerian international Rachid Ghezzal was brought in to bolster his new side's wide attacking options.

Signing for a reported £10 million fee from AS Monaco, the former Lyon player made 19 top-flight appearances in his debut campaign, eight of which coming as starts while recording a solitary goal in a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool, days after scoring his first for the club against Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup.

A season of limited success, Ghezzal spent the next two seasons out on loan with Fiorentina and Beşiktaş ahead of signing for the Turkish giants permanently in 2021. The 31-year-old has since enjoyed regular minutes in Istanbul after recording 25 goal contributions during his initial loan stint.

Ahmed Musa

The talented forward joined Leicester for a rumoured club record fee of £16 million following impressive stints in the Netherlands and Russia.

The Nigerian international, however, only made seven Premier League starts in 21 outings in his solo campaign in the Midlands, scoring in consecutive matches against Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur.

Musa did not score again in the league in the 2016/17 campaign while recording a brace in the FA Cup against Everton, with the player making nothing more than bench appearances in the Premier League the following campaign.

After a barren 18-month spell, he returned to CSKA Moscow on loan for the rest of the season before joining Al Nassr on a permanent deal in 2018 ahead of subsequent moves to Nigerian side Kano Pillars, Fatih Karagümrük and now Sivasspor.

Islam Slimani

While certainly not the worst performer on this list in terms of numbers, joining for a club record of around £30 million did not work in his favour.

After scoring 39 league goals across the past two seasons for Sporting CP, Slimani arrived in 2016 with confidence and produced a modest seven-goal return with four assists in 23 appearances in his first season in England - including a debut double against Burnley.

A lacklustre second season, however, saw the Algerian international start just two top-flight matches before spending the second-half of the season on loan with Newcastle United, only to play just four times for the Magpies.

Subsequent moves to Fenerbahçe and AS Monaco quickly followed before making the move to France permanent with Lyon in January 2021, where he played 30 times.

The 35-year-old has since enjoyed a well-travelled career with spells back with Sporting CP, Belgium and now in Brazil with Coritiba.