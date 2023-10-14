Highlights Tomas Brolin's time at Leeds was a disaster, cutting his career short and making him one of the club's worst ever players.

Leeds' 2014/15 summer transfer window was a chaotic mess, with 15 signings that mostly left with no reputation.

The signing of Jean-Kevin Augustin proved to be the club's biggest blunder, costing them millions in compensation and labeled one of the worst in their history.

Like all clubs, Leeds United have had their fair share of blunders and bad signings in the transfer market.

Not every signing can be a Raphinha, a Gordon Strachan, or a Pablo Hernandez who more than pay back with their contribution or are sold on for significant profit. The club have had more than a few flops but also bad windows in general over the years.

Here, we thought we'd take a look at four of the worst transfer decisions that the club has ever made.

Tomas Brolin

Brolin was a driving force behind Sweden's Euro 92 and World Cup 94 campaigns but was nothing short of a huge flop in English football and a staple of almost every Premier League worst signings list following his move from Parma in 1995.

He arrived at the club in November with much fanfare and a hefty price tag for the time, but departed just two years and 17 starts later with his reputation in tatters. Brolin was retired at the age of just 28, following loan moves to FC Zurich and Parma and then a permanent switch to Palace, he would retire in his native country with Hudiksvalls FF.

His time at Leeds was a disaster which potentially cut his career short and he is widely regarded by Leeds fans as one of the club's worst ever players,

In 2003, a poll by BBC Sport saw him voted by the club's fans as the club's worst player in living memory, with the editor joking that Brolin had given almost all of his £4.5 million fee back to the local catering industry with "dedicated munching"

Leeds United's 2014/15 summer transfer window

The 2013/14 season saw Leeds survive in the Championship, thanks to the goals of Ross McCormack, who was then sold to Fulham in the transfer window for a fee of around £11 million.

That summer under Massimo Cellino also saw the departure of manager Brian McDermott in favour of David Hockaday, who only had prior managerial experience with Conference side Forest Green Rovers.

They would use the funds from the McCormack sale to put it towards no fewer than 15 signings that summer, and further in the January window, too. The majority were not domestic based players, but from Serie A, B, and C. Hardly any would leave with much of a reputation, with the most successful signing turning out to be current club captain Liam Cooper in the long-term.

The likes of Tommaso Bianchi, Casper Sloth, Souleymane Doukara, Zan Benedicic, Adryan, and Dario Del Fabro were signed during the window, whilst a famous tweet from Jason Pearce went viral on deadline day when Matt Smith and Dom Poleon were sold in the last hours of the window with no one else arriving after the time of the tweet.

Cameron Stewart and Jimmy Kebe

There were decent levels of excitement when Leeds completed the joint signing of Hull City's Cameron Stewart and Jimmy Kebe of Crystal Palace on back-to-back days in the January window of 2014.

Leeds had been using the likes of utility men Aidy White and Danny Pugh out wide, as well as occasionally Paul Green, Michael Tonge, Luke Varney, and El Hadji Diouf. However, White aside, none of them were natural wingers and none had much pace between them.

Stewart and Kebe were brought in as recognised specialists out wide, but neither would make much of an impact in West Yorkshire. The pair played 20 times between them, scoring once and providing two assists in total.

Leeds' wide problem persisted for the following campaign and the club would take some time before addressing the situation regarding wingers in a meaningful manner. Kebe and Stewart weren't the answer in spite of Kebe having fantastic seasons at Championship level with Reading previously.

Jean-Kevin Augustin

Brolin may have been a bad signing, but the club's biggest transfer blunder is one which they are currently still paying for. Augustin made just three brief sub cameos in the Championship before persistent fitness issues forced both Bielsa and Leeds’ hierarchy turn their back on the forward.

That proved to be a massive mistake. The fee Leeds paid initially was £1.7 million on loan, with another £17.7 million following promotion. They were forced to pay a large compensation package to Augustin and the full transfer fee to Leipzig after Leeds claimed "extenuating circumstances" surrounding the loan to permanent deal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On 10 April 2023, The Athletic reported that Leeds were ordered to pay Augustin £24.5 million in compensation for breach of contract by FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber. It goes down as one of the worst transfers in the club's history by some distance.